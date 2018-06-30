Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD WICKET: Merv Hughes encourages people to get behind the Priceline Sisterhood which aims to raise $1 million for charity this month.
GOOD WICKET: Merv Hughes encourages people to get behind the Priceline Sisterhood which aims to raise $1 million for charity this month.
News

Big Merv in town for selfies, autographs and a good cause

30th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

AUSSIE cricket legend Merv Hughes will be back in Ipswich as part of a tour raising funds for women and their families.

Big Merv is the first "Mister” joining the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation, and will be visiting stores around the country to encourage everyone to donate.

The foundation ambassador will be at the Riverlink store on Friday from 10am-11am, signing autographs and making himself available for photos with shoppers.

The foundation is hoping to raise $1 million to help women affected by serious illness.

A range of in-store activities will continue until 2pm, with prizes to be won throughout the day.

fundraising merv hughes priceline sisterhood foundation riverlink shopping centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Government says no plan for dismissal law 'at this stage'

    premium_icon Government says no plan for dismissal law 'at this stage'

    Politics LNP leader slams the Palaszczuk Government amid rumours it could recall parliament to deal with the council.

    • 30th Jun 2018 12:05 AM
    Stealing to feed family, court hears

    premium_icon Stealing to feed family, court hears

    Crime It was found that she had $46.94 in items not paid for

    • 30th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Ipswich in line for wet and foggy weekend

    Ipswich in line for wet and foggy weekend

    Weather Fog and showers expected to return today and tomorrow

    • 30th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    'I'm trapped and afraid': Female siege neighbour terrified

    'I'm trapped and afraid': Female siege neighbour terrified

    Breaking Alone in her “dark” bedroom inside her unit with the doors locked

    Local Partners