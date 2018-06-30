Big Merv in town for selfies, autographs and a good cause

GOOD WICKET: Merv Hughes encourages people to get behind the Priceline Sisterhood which aims to raise $1 million for charity this month.

GOOD WICKET: Merv Hughes encourages people to get behind the Priceline Sisterhood which aims to raise $1 million for charity this month.

AUSSIE cricket legend Merv Hughes will be back in Ipswich as part of a tour raising funds for women and their families.

Big Merv is the first "Mister” joining the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation, and will be visiting stores around the country to encourage everyone to donate.

The foundation ambassador will be at the Riverlink store on Friday from 10am-11am, signing autographs and making himself available for photos with shoppers.

The foundation is hoping to raise $1 million to help women affected by serious illness.

A range of in-store activities will continue until 2pm, with prizes to be won throughout the day.