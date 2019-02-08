Menu
Married At First Sight contestants Sam and Elizabeth. Picture: Nigel Wright
TV

Big MAFS spoiler surfaces online

8th Feb 2019 2:40 PM

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but it looks like Married At First Sight's Sam Ball and Elizabeth Sobinoff are no longer a couple.

After the couple's awkward reunion during Wednesday night's dinner party, it seems Sam has well and truly moved on from their brief marriage - and no, it's not his ex-girlfriend whose mother's funeral he attended.

This week screenshots have surfaced online of Sam looking pretty friendly with Akila Ahmunett, with Ahmunett sharing photos to Facebook of her and the MAFS groom out at brunch together and cuddling with her cat.

Love is dead — at least between Elizabeth and Sam. Picture: Nigel Wright
According to New Idea, Sam confirmed he and Akila were "Facebook official" in a now-deleted Facebook profile under a fake name.

In Sam's profile, which he had under the name Roman Winston, the tradie had shared photos of him and Akila kissing and holding hands.

The 26-year-old's appearance on MAFS has been nothing short of controversial so far, with Sam slammed on social media for criticising his bride's appearance when they met at the altar.

"I've never really dated girls as big as Elizabeth in the past, to be honest," Sam told producers.

Looks like Sam has well and truly moved on
Is this Sam's new girlfriend?
"Maybe I'll get her running in the mornings with me. Maybe drag her outta bed with me. I don't know. She'll be right. We'll get her going. She'll be fine."

Making matters worse he bailed on Elizabeth just 24 hours after they wed to attend the funeral of his ex-girlfriend's mother.

After not returning Elizabeth's calls for five days, Sam made a surprise return at the first MAFS dinner party - infuriating his "wife".

