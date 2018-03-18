Big Jim front and centre for CMC

BIG Jim was hard to miss at Willowbank.

He's a towering bloke, wears a signature black Akubra and at 9am on Sunday morning, for the third day of this weekend's CMC Rocks festival, he had secured his spot right in front of the barriers at the main stage.

Also, his Jackie Howe singlet clearly reads "Big Jim” on the back of it.

Ian "Big Jim” Purtell has become somewhat of an institution at CMC Festivals, this year marked his 11th time standing front and centre at the country and roots festival.

Last year in front of thousands of screaming country fans organisers announced Big Jim Square at the campgrounds to thank him for his decade-long dedication.

"I am country through and through,” he said.

"Before the artists are even announced I have booked my tickets. I just love the music.

"I do the same thing for the Deni Ute Muster.”

Mick Bodycott, Ian 'Big Jim' Purtell and Min Purtell at CMC Rocks. Andrea Davy

However, the Nowra man hasn't done 11 shifts at CMC on his own.

By his side, has been his wife Min; she's about half his height but just as big of a music fan.

Her best tip for festival goers was to not attend the event to just see one artist - come planning to see the full day and enjoy yourself.

Being Big Jim is no easy feat.

This morning his day started at 4am.

"It's the biggest day, the Sunday, so we had to get here early,” he said.

He uses the toilet once when he comes in, and once when he leaves so he doesn't lose his spot - a routine he has maintained since the very first CMC was held 11 years ago at the Snowy Mountains.

Today the first act doesn't grace the stage until 11.45am, but there is already a steady stream of fans pouring through the gate.

It's a relaxed atmosphere and music goers are getting in early to find a spot for their camping chairs and blankets.

Tonight, headlining act Luke Bryan will be on stage at 9pm.