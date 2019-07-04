Big is beautiful with 27 inch iMacs in 2019

DESIGN: Not a lot has changed in years, but does it need to?

WATCHING and editing 4K video on a 27 inch screen with a billion colour display takes you right back to where you first shot your 'masterpiece'.

You feel like you could just step into that big, beautiful screen.

Apple's 2019 range of iMacs are definitely more powerful and offer more than enough grunt for creative professionals and hobbyists editing high resolution photographs and video.

I bought my first iMac back in 2012, a basic 21 inch version with no upgrades. It's been a faithful workhorse for years for everything from word processing and web browsing to photo and video editing.

The only thing I've had go wrong with it is a hard disk failure - a good reason to ensure you have your favourite pictures backed up in the cloud or on separate hard drive.

Now, to be honest, my older iMac is a little sluggish - very sluggish against the 2019 model, if I'm honest.

The step up to the 27 inch, 5K Retina display is amazing, especially if you watching great 4K video from Foxtel, Netflix, Stan, YouTube and other sources.

It makes the second TV in the house look very dull.

The 27 inch Apple iMac offers plenty of screen real estate for work and play.

The 500 nit brightness, at close range, is better than what you see on some of the best high end television screens.

What I like most, however, is the way everything just works so well together, if you're an Apple user.

If you have an Apple Watch, for example, it unlocks the computer as you sit down. The wireless keyboard is beautiful to type on and like the Magic Mouse only needs an occasional charge.

If you get a call, and your phone is in another room, no drama, just take it on the iMac.

CONNECTIVITY BETWEEN DEVICES

Handoff allows you to start typing an email on your iPhone and then just finish it off on your desktop. It works with Mail, Safari, Notes, Pages, Maps, Messages, Reminders, Calendars and Contacts.

You can even take a photo of an object or a document and automatically have it appear on your iMac. You just choose Insert a Photo from the file menu and choose Take Photo or Scan Documents. Very clever and useful.

Even easier is using Air Drop to transfer pics or videos from your iPad or iPhone across.

Having your SMS messages come across on your iMac is also very handy, meaning you can respond quickly using a proper keyboard.

One of the real benefits of the latest iMacs is that you can add your own RAM, to increase performance, via a panel on the back of the monitor. It's easy to do and can save you quite a bit of money compared to Apple's upgrade pricing.

The design of the iMac hasn't changed much over the years but to be honest, apart from the excessive bezel and grey 'chin' at the base, of the monitor it doesn't really need to.

The all in one design looks beautiful and leaves your desk uncluttered making it a popular choice for retailers, doctors, small business people, fashionistas, photographers, artists and designers.

The iMac comes with a stack of software built including iMovie for videos, Keynote for presentation, Pages as well as supporting Office for Mac. The App Store gives you access to a huge array of programs for productivity as well as fun games for the family.

For small businesses, some of the marketing templates on offer are beautifully designed and certainly a bonus for those wanting to get their name out there.

For students, the new iMacs are powerful enough to run coding applications such as Xcode or do their own game development.

You can also set up multiple account logins for different members of the family.

The 27 inch iMac is not cheap, starting at $2799 but when you consider the power it now offers, the great programs it comes with, and the versatility it offers, it is good value.

Many reviews point out it is almost as powerful as the much more expensive iMac Pro.

EXPERT TIP: For those working in huge files, such as 4K video, a solid state drive is definitely recommended for your storage, rather than the Fusion drive which may prove a speed bottleneck for high end users.