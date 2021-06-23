Big in for Demons as ‘hunger’ returns

Melbourne vice-captain Jack Viney could be the perfect injection for the Demons to refocus on the “hunger” that has driven them to the top of the AFL ladder as they start the second half of their season.

Viney will return for Saturday’s clash against Essendon at the MCG, having not played since round 6, and Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said the midfielder brought a “spirit and a character to our toughness around the footy”.

After a last-start loss to Collingwood before the bye, just Melbourne’s second loss for the season, Goodwin said his players had returned to training, which included match simulation on Saturday, desperate to return to the form that has put them on the path to a top-two finish.

“Losing going into the break, they have come back and there is a real hunger about them. They sense the opportunity of what’s in front of them,” Goodwin said on Wednesday.





“That’s what’s got to remain, they have to be hungry to build a game that is going to sustain them over a long period of time. Our leaders have got a mindset of what that looks like and are going to continually drive that in our group.”

Goodwin said the loss put his team back “on edge”.

“Even though we sit where we sit, we don’t sit here comfortable, we sit here wanting to improve, wanting to get better,” he said.

“But we also recognises the things that have driven us to this position we are in. It’s given us the chance to dig a little bit deeper, then come out the other side with how we are going to improve.”

That improvement could come via a change up forward, with Goodwin conceding he and his coaching staff were “not sure” what their best goalkicking mix was.

Sam Weideman has played the last five games ahead of big-name recruit Ben Brown but has returned just three goals in that time.

Brown, who has only played three AFL games this season and none since round 9, has been unable to push his case, with the VFL suspended.

“We sit here probably not sure what our best mix is forward of centre. We’re still working through what that looks like,” Goodwin said.

“In the end we are going to pick the players who are playing the best. We’ve got a pretty important training session today and will make a decision post-training.”

Goodwin said Brown was still “building his game” and no one, regardless of previous output, was guaranteed a game.

“We’ll pick the best player and who’s in the best form no matter what the name is,” he said.

“Ben is still building his game, he’s looking better and better all the time … same with Sam. Just because they are a name or have played a certain way before doesn’t mean they get a game automatically.

“They have to fit the team and have to be in form and ready to go. We’ll continue to find what the best mix is.”



