Big-hitting, spinning whiz Jack set to join Brisbane Heat bubble

SMASHING Ipswich Hornets all-rounder Jack Wood has been cleared to play in this weekend’s Queensland Premier Grade T20 matches before joining the Brisbane Heat Big Bash League bubble.

Hornets coach Aaron Moore was delighted to see his Queensland Cricket-contracted player receive another major opportunity with the Brisbane Heat.

Wood, 23, has been named as a replacement player for the Heat, able to be called upon as needed in the Big Bash League (BBL) starting next week.

Wood can play for the Hornets in this weekend’s three T20 matches before joining his Heat teammates heading to the ACT.

The Heat’s opening game of the 2020/21 BBL10 series is in Canberra against the Melbourne Stars on December 11, before taking on Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval on December 14.

“He is going into the bubble but they are allowing him to play this weekend,’’ Moore said.

“They leave on Wednesday.’’

Wood has just been signed for the Heat.

The Laidley-bred cricketer is one of three Heat replacement players along with all-rounder Simon Milenko and former Laidley batting wicketkeeper Lachlan Pfeffer.

The Heat can replace injured players, international cricketers or those on international duties, giving Wood hope of getting some BBL game time.

Wrist spinner and powerhouse batsman Wood is on standby for Mitch Swepson.

Pfeffer is ready to replace Joe Burns if required.

In his first season as a Queensland Bulls contracted player, Wood joins Pfeffer who also has strong connections to the Laidley club.

Pfeffer has scored 648 runs so far for Valleys in the Queensland Premier Grade competition.

The versatile Wood has been consistent with the bat and ball this season.

Ipswich Hornets left-arm wrist spinner Jack Wood. Picture: Rob Williams

One of Wood’s incredible innings was 128 off just 78 balls against Valleys earlier in the season.

Coming in with his team at 4/100 and in danger of not setting enough runs, Wood thumped eight sixes and nine fours.

Wood grew up in Laidley, having strong Ipswich Grammar School links.

Moore said Wood would “massively’’ enjoy the BBL environment being such an aggressive and confident cricketer.

Ipswich Hornets top order batsman Levi Thomson-Matthews. Picture: Rob Williams

Meanwhile, Moore was planning to rest left-handed batsman Levi Thomson-Matthews with a quad strain in Saturday’s T20 games against University and Valleys at Ashgrove.

Stylish batsman Lachlan Prince will return to the Hornets first grade side after scoring 125 not out off 73 deliveries in last weekend’s T20 win over South Brisbane.

“He’s always had the ability to do something like that and it’s just good to see it come off,’’ Moore said.

Thomson-Matthews is expected to return for Sunday’s T20 clash against the Gold Coast at Baxter Oval.

Moore said it was important for players to look after themselves playing three games in two days in the heat.

“The intensity of these games, even though it’s only 20 overs, you’re going flat out every bit in the field,’’ he said. “It is a big couple of days.’’

The Hornets first grade side won its opening matches of the T20 series, beating Wests and South Brisbane at Yeronga last Sunday.

“The boys played exactly the way we wanted them to play really,’’ Moore said. “Played without fear and backed ourselves and it really came off.’’

All-rounder Michael Topp, who impressed in both games, is unavailable for Sunday’s third game of the weekend.

The Ipswich Hornets Taverners under-16 side is preparing for the one-day competition grand final against Toombul at Allan Border Field on Sunday.

Before that, the second last round of the Harding-Madsen Shield competition is on Saturday.

Marburg-Mt Crosby Thunder, Northsiders, Brothers and South East Redbacks are hosting games.

Laidley can keep in touch with competition leaders Wests by beating the Redbacks at Raleigh Oval in the 45 over format.

GAME DAY

Qld Premier Grades T20s

Saturday

1st Grade at Ashgrove

2nd Grade at Graceville

Round 11 v University (10am)

Round 12 v Valleys (230pm)

Sunday

Ipswich Hornets v Gold Coast at Baxter Oval

1st Grade at 2.30pm

2nd Grade at 10am

Women’s cricket

1st Grade (T20s) at St Lucia

Round 16 v Gold Coast (10am)

Round 17 v Wests (2.30pm)

2nd Grade (T20s) at Robina

Round 9 v South Brisbane (10am)

Round 10 v University (2.30pm)

Lord Taverners grand final: Sunday - Ipswich Hornets v Toombul at Allan Border Field

Harding Madsen Shield Round 10

Marburg-Mt Crosby Thunder v Western Districts Toowoomba at Tivoli No.1

Northsiders v Highfields Railways at Sternberg Oval

Southern Districts Magpies v Central Districts at Middle Ridge Park

Brothers v Metropolitan Easts at Walker Oval

Northern Brothers Diggers v University at Rockville

South East Redbacks v Laidley District at Raleigh Oval

Cricket Ipswich

2nd Division - Round 9

Laidley v Brothers at Bichel Oval

Northsiders v Thunder at Marsden No.2

Centrals v Redbacks at Limestone Park

3rd Division - Round 11

Laidley v Northsiders at Mulgowie

Redbacks v Strollers White at Redbank Plains Reserve

Strollers Blue v Thunder at Strollers

Thunder Storm bye