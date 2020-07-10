Big hitch with Queensland border pass

Queensland will re-open borders to most of Australia at noon on Friday, but there’s a hitch in the process. Picture: Scott Powick

Queensland will re-open borders to most of Australia at noon on Friday, but there’s a hitch in the process. Picture: Scott Powick

The Queensland border will reopen just at noon on Friday, with all Aussies except Victorians welcome to apply online for a border pass to get through.

Applying takes just a few minutes - but there's a hitch. Your pass is only valid for seven days after it's approved, and will need to be renewed for any time you want to spend in the state after that.

A separate border declaration pass must be filled out for each person hoping to travel to the state - including residents who have spent the day in NSW - and quarantine rules still apply for some.

National and state security officers, maritime crew, and health and emergency workers responding to an emergency - such as a paramedic driving an ambulance across the border - are not required to obtain a pass.

The application is a short online survey that determines your eligibility to enter the state and the quarantine conditions you will be required to meet.

Queensland police will remain at border crossings to check border declaration passes. Photo: Jessica Lamb

The first question asks applicants if they have spent any time in a COVID-19 hot spot over the past two weeks, which the form describes as "currently the entire state of Victoria".

If you elect yes and cannot provide a valid reason for wanting to travel to Queensland - you are a resident, a student, fleeing harm - you will not be eligible for a pass.

The form then asks if you have had contact with an infected person, displayed symptoms, been overseas or been diagnosed with coronavirus, and advises which quarantine requirements you are required to meet.

Applicants must then enter their personal details, and declare they will get a coronavirus test if they develop symptoms.

Lying on the form is an offence and could lead to a fine between $4004 and $13,345.

The state's borders have been closed since March 25, and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expecting big crowds on Friday afternoon, with nearly 250,000 declaration passes already filled out.

"There are going to be lengthy delays after 12pm of people coming into Queensland," she told the Today show.

"So, please, if you're thinking about coming today, maybe think about changing your plans. You could be sitting in traffic for hours."

Tweed Heads police have warned of traffic jams of up to 20km, and asked drivers to be patient as the walls are finally torn down.

Originally published as Big hitch with Queensland border pass