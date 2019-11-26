Big hearts help family rebuild after fire

Nikki De Winter and her children Bentley and Zaylie thanked staff at St Josephs Primary School for helping them after their home was destroyed by fire. Staff (back, from left) Judy Le-Bherz, Libby Muller, Melinda Spies, Clark Gaddes and Principal Martin Lewis.

A YOUNG family who lost their home and everything they own in a devastating blaze has experienced first-hand the generosity and kindness of the Ipswich community.

Mother of two Nikki De Winter said she was in shock the Friday flames gutted her home.

“All I could think about is ‘my children don’t have a home,’” she said.

“That Saturday morning, I woke up and I realised that we don’t have a home to go to and I need to pull my finger out and sort it all out because my children need their own home.

“That weekend was really tough because we had to pay money to stay in an apartment and the Saturday morning I literally had to go out and buy clothes for my children and I.

“The hardest thing was them saying to me ‘I want to go home.’”

The children’s father was home at the time of the blaze and only just managed to escape the inferno.

The family lost everything in a house fire in Brassall on Friday. Jamie and Nikki, with kids Bentley and Zaylie.

The following Monday the family viewed properties with the real estate and had a new house to rent by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, their son Bentley’s school, St Joseph’s Primary School, was busy rounding up donations.

“I just can’t thank the school enough. Every time they got something, they held it in the hall and they waited for me to get this place and that Tuesday afternoon when school finished they dropped it all over here,” Ms De Winter said.

“They got Bentley sized for school uniforms even went out and bought him a new lunch box, a drink bottle, shoes.

“They provided us with a fridge, they provided us with a lounge. One of the ladies that works in the office, her name is Judy, she provided us with two single beds for the kids that her children had 20 years ago.”

The family was able to rebuild with members of the community providing all that a household could need.

“I want to say a really big thank you. They don’t know what they’ve done, they don’t know how much we appreciate it.,” Ms De Winter said.