Big guns upstaged by home grown Heat

A CHAMPION team will more than often beat a team of champions, and that sentence rang true last weekend when the Brisbane Heat women's Team defeated the star-studded Sydney Sixers to win the WBBL. The Sixers are a team that has the two best female players (Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry) in Australia, if not the world, plus three high quality internationals, to go with several other representative players.

The Heat are predominately home grown talent with the addition of only one international Star in South African Laura Wolvaardt.

At the start of the WBBL nearly all good judges were saying that no team will get near this Sixers team as when one or two players fail they have several other high quality players that will pick the pieces up and get them over the line. The Heat chose to reward players that play in the domestic competition here in Queensland and it was a move that paid off handsomely. The whole playing group at some part of the tournament played crucial parts in several wins enabling them to win the title. Some players who deserve special mention for huge contributions during the fixtures and final include; Beth Mooney, who began the season slowly but was the form batter by season's end; opener and big-hitter Grace Harris, who smashed the ball to all parts of the ground; all-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson, whose performances with the bat and ball went a long way to winning several games and now must be a huge chance for a national call-up; captain Kirby Short, who steadied the ship on numerous occasions with her cool head; and Delissa Kimmince, whose bowling was first class and ended the competition as equal-top wicket-taker with 22 scalps.

I couldn't finish without mentioning the awesome catch that got the Heat to the final by Haidee Birkett in the semi final. It was undoubtedly the catch of the tournament and if not taken, the Sixers would probably be holding the trophy aloft. While I have singled out a few girls, it was a team performance full of grit and good old fashioned guts that got them over the line. Unfortunately the men must have missed the game as they have floundered all season.

Rabbits top early membership tally

The NRL season is still over six weeks away and the title for most memberships is hotting up. South Sydney is winning the race so far with 27,271 supporters pledging their support. The Broncos are currently a little down on previous years, in second place with 25,049, while fans of the wooden spoon-winners Parramatta are showing that they stick through the bad times with 19,951. The Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights round out the top five.

West Tigers are sixth, Penrith seventh, Cronulla eighth, Warriors ninth and Dragons 10th. Premiers Sydney follow with 12,065 fans, followed by the Raiders, Cowboys, Bulldogs and Sea Eagles. The Titans round things out with a paltry 5,466 signed members.

Memberships are a good way to help support your club and I hope that those who haven't signed up yet do so before the season starts.

Rest in peace Billy & Bertie

The rugby league world has been dealt two cruel blows before a ball has been kicked with the recent passing of ex-local league and union player Billy Frost and one of Goodna's biggest supporters, Bertie Randolph. Both these men will be sorely missed by all those they came in contact with.

Hero of the week 1

The Australian Open saw two great winners in Novak Djokovic and Naomi Asaka but the performance by our own Dylan Alcott to win his fifth-straight Australian Open in the Quad Singles was simply awesome. He faced his old foe in American David Wagner and defeated him 6-4, 7-6. He can now place this beside his other four Open wins plus his two US Open successes.

Hero of the week 2

The Kieren Saltner Memorial Team who played some great football to make the final of the Knock Out Carnival held in Toowoomba last weekend. Unfortunately they were defeated 20-10 in the decider, but the team made up of players from several Ipswich clubs performed admirably in the hot conditions in honour of their great mate.

Villain of the week

The Davis Cup has lost a lot of its prestige over the years and surely reducing the sets to best of three is not the way to bring it back. Also having the top 16 countries play off over a week to find the winner is a step backwards. Why tinker when it's not broken?

Did you know?

Scorchers batter Michael Klinger is the leading run-scorer in BBL history, while Ben Laughlin is streaks ahead as leading wicket-taker.

Bomber's best

Well I have started 2019 on a winning note with Alligator Blood leading from go to woe to run his opposition into the ground. I have found another horse that is going great guns. Eagle Farm race three, number seven: Capital Connection.