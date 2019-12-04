Big grant for small community group to grow

The Springfield Camira Men's Shed established only last year is about to grow with the support of the Queensland Government

THE Springfield Camira Men’s Shed established only last year is about to grow with the support of the state government.

President of the Springfield Camira Men’s Shed, Jim Barclay has welcomed the news and says it will make a big difference to the Men’s Shed.

“We have some big plans to grow the Men’s Shed and welcome even more local men to come and be part of what is an important service in our community,” he said.

“Becoming a member of the Men’s Shed provides a safe and busy environment where men can feel good about themselves, be productive, contribute to our community, connect with friends and maintain an active body and mind.

“We also know that with Greater Springfield growing, we will have more retired men and seniors living in our community and the Men’s Shed will provide another avenue of activity and support.”

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said since its inception the Men’s Shed has grown in membership and quickly outgrown its current location at the Camira Springfield Community Centre.

“I am a strong supporter of our local Men’s Shed in Springfield and Camira and wanted to assist them with finding a bigger and more permanent home in our community,” she said.

“With the support of Woodcrest State College Principal Pat Murphy and the Queensland Department of Education, we have been able to secure some un-used education land beside the College for the Men’s Shed.”

The Springfield Camira Men’s Shed has developed a safe and happy environment where men are welcome to work on community projects, specific men’s shed projects or a project of their choice.

Already, the Men’s Shed has contributed to a range of community projects including possum boxes for the local kindergarten and projects supporting Westside Community Care in Camira.

Mr Barclay said the next step will be to raise the funding through grants and donations to get a number of sheds and develop the site properly to include a community garden.

“We are always looking for community support and corporate donations to help us

provide that safe space for local men to address their health and wellbeing and to

once again be valued and productive members of our community,” he said.