New Ipswich business with a fun twist for adults

Myjanne Jensen
21st Mar 2018 12:00 PM

A NEW Ipswich business is catering to the big kids at heart.

Churchill's Ipswich Lawn Games Hire has recently opened and is offering giant-sized, family favourites such as Connect Four, Jenga, Dominoes and Yahtzee.

Owner Darlene Diamond said she had always been a big fan of the traditional games and after noticing a gap in the market, decided to create her own set.

"I had a couple of games I had made for a night we held once at home and I noticed people liked to hire the games, so I thought it might be a good idea for a business," Ms Diamond said.

"I have had some of the games made for me and others I have bought.

"My favourite game is the Giant Jenga because it's for two players which makes it very competitive."

Ipswich Lawn Games Hire currently offers a set of games (Giant Connect Four, Jenga, Yard Yahtzee, Dominoes, Bocce, Croquet and Quoits) for either one or three-day hire.

 

Ms Diamond said she had already had many people contact her to hire the games for different events, but weddings were by far the most popular.

"I only just started in the last few weeks but the feedback to the business has already been really positive," Ms Diamond said.

"I think it's because- as far as I'm aware- there is no-one else doing it in the area, so there is a demand for it.

"People having weddings want to hire the games to add something a bit different for their guests to enjoy on their special day.

"It also helps to add a bit of entertainment while the bride and groom have their photos taken which can sometimes take a couple of hours."

One-day hire for the games costs $100 and three-day hire costs $140, with a 50% deposit required at the time of booking.

Ipswich Lawn Games Hire does not currently deliver the games, so pick up and drop off is essential.

Ms Diamond said people needed to book in quick as dates were filling up fast.

To find out more, visit the Ipswich Lawn Games Hire Facebook page or call 0468 422 523.

