Big fine for birthday no-show

BUSTED for trespass, public nuisance and evading a train fare, Holly McGinley made it clear she did the deeds.

"Guilty to the lot," she told an Ipswich magistrate.

"It was my birthday, I stuffed up," said McGinley from the dock, explaining why she was a no-show at court in March.

"It was more burying my head in the sand," she said.

McGinley pleaded guilty to two counts of public nuisance at Ipswich and North Ipswich in February and April; evading a train fare on March 14; two counts of trespass at a Riverlink businesses on March 21; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; and failing to appear before a court on March 28.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said McGinley had been banned from the Riverlink shopping centre for 12 months but was seen there twice.

In one trespass offence she told police she was "only passing through" on her way to a friend's house.

On April 1 McGinley caused public nuisance when she began yelling and swearing at police officers saying "scum, **ck you".

She told police she wanted them to arrest her and wanted to go into the watch house because her partner was in jail and she had nowhere else to go.

McGinley hit her hands on glass walls and threw shoes at cars and two elderly ladies had to avoid her.

The second trespass happened when she spent the night in a storage room and she was seen begging people for money and cigarettes.

Snr Con Spargo said that when a man declined to give her money McGinley spat on his face.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said drugs, alcohol or both appeared to be a problem for her.

"It's all under the influence your honour," McGinley said.

She was fined $1000.