Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Afternoon commuters are advised to seek alternative routes after a crash on Hale St in Milton. Picture: File
Afternoon commuters are advised to seek alternative routes after a crash on Hale St in Milton. Picture: File
News

Motorcyclist feared dead, city roads gridlocked

by Cloe Read, Antonia O’Flaherty
7th Mar 2019 6:11 PM

A MOTORCYCLIST is feared to be dead and Brisbaneâ€™s inner-city roads are gridlocked after a crash involving a 4WD at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated one person for critical injuries at the scene however the patient was not transported to hospital.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has said the northbound on ramp from Caxton St to Hale St is closed. The centre and right lane is blocked on Hale St, prior to Musgrave Rd exit.

Northbound on ramps from Milton Rd, Coronation Dr and the Go Between Bridge are blocked.

The Pacific Motorway from Greenslopes to the City is also experiencing delays due to the crash, while traffic is building on the Story Bridge in all directions.

One reader reported it took more than an hour to cross the Story Bridge following the incident.

Traffic is also thick in Bowen Hills and Fortitude Valley.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the Hale St area and to seek alternative routes.

The Forensic Crash Unit are on site investigating.

brisbane editors picks road crash

Top Stories

    The challenging job of caring for those behind bars

    premium_icon The challenging job of caring for those behind bars

    News Meet the nurses who provide health care for prisoners.

    Duathlon event date announced

    premium_icon Duathlon event date announced

    News New course being devised for 2019

    Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    premium_icon Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    News Don't want to miss a game? Sign up for our best sports deal

    Tensions remain at Deebing Creek after riot-like scenes

    premium_icon Tensions remain at Deebing Creek after riot-like scenes

    Politics "We just want to speak to Jackie Trad and the powers that be"