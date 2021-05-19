‘Big deal’: New twist in Porter case

Lawyers acting for Christian Porter have warned the federal court of a potential delay that could see the trial put on hold until next year.

Lawyers acting for former Attorney-General Christian Porter have warned the federal court it would be "a very big deal" if he was forced to relinquish his chosen defamation barrister in his case against the ABC and it could delay the trial until next year.

Jo Dyer, who attended Adelaide University with the woman who accused Mr Porter of rape, has filed an urgent application to the Federal Court claiming a conflict of interest and raising concerns she may have disclosed confidential information relevant to the case during a November 20, 2020 meeting over an article in The Australian by Janet Albrechtsen.

But Mr Porter's barrister, Sue Chrysanthou SC, is fighting the attempt to remove her from the case and is disputing she was ever on a retainer to act for Ms Dyer.

Lawyers acting for Mr Porter have also requested the Federal Court force Ms Dyer to hand over private Facebook messages and posts on the case.

Mr Porter strenuously rejects the rape allegation and has launched defamation proceedings against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan over a story this year revealing a cabinet minister - who was not named - was accused of rape.

His defamation case alleges the articles implied he "brutally raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988" and that this alleged incident - which he denies - "contributed to her taking her own life".

Ms Dyer consulted Mr Porter's lawyer last year over an article in The Australian relating to an ABC Four Corners episode that she participated in that concerned Mr Porter prior to the lawyers' engagement by the former attorney general.

In a case management hearing on Wednesday, barrister Christopher Withers SC, who is acting for Mr Porter, told the court it could delay the trial if the application was successful.

"It will be … a very, very big deal if Mr Porter loses his counsel in this case," he said.

He also said there was a question over whether confidential information was disclosed by Ms Dyer.

"This case, your honour, is about really two things. One is confidential information and whether or not confidential information was imparted to (Ms Chrysanthou) during a conference that took place on the 20th … that she attended with Ms Dyer and some other persons,'' he said.

The attendees at the meeting included Marque Lawyers managing partner Michael Bradley and James Hooke, now a senior managing director at Macquarie Group who dated Mr Porter's accuser in the 1990s.

"The first and initial question there will be what was said during that conference? Some of that part hearing may have to be done in camera. The second question is was any of the information imparted … confidential?'' Mr Withers said.

He also raised concerns Ms Dyer may have widely discussed the "confidential" matters including on social media.

"One of the issues on discretion will be to what extent has the applicant talked about all these matters to anyone who is interested because that will indicate to what extent she values confidentiality,'' he said.

Justice Tom Thawley, who is considering the application by Ms Dyer, asked Mr Porter's lawyers to clarify where they denied a lawyer-client relationship existed.

"It is a little bit odd isn't it for a barrister to give a client advice and not be retained," Justice Thawley asked.

But lawyers acting for Mr Porter rejected this argument.

"No. You can have a situation where as a barrister, and we've all encountered it I think, where you get asked … as a sounding board, somebody comes to you and says 'I've got this case, I want to ask you some questions and get your feedback'. And then you have an informal discussion over a coffee and you give some feedback,'' Mr Withers said.

"In those circumstances you haven't agreed to act for that client. That falls short of there being an actual retainer to act."

Mr Porter's lawyer also argued Ms Dyer was "a person who has an interest and a desire to make sure that this issue remains at the forefront of public discussion".

They also sought orders that she hand over all communications including Facebook posts and messages on social media.

But Michael Hodge QC, acting for Ms Dyer, said the discovery documents being sought by Mr Porter were too broad and involved private communications that represented a "fishing expedition".

"They are geared towards trying to compel Ms Dyer to disclose … any private communications she has had with anybody about in effect two broad categories,'' he said.

"One is, anything that was said in the course of the conference. The second is anything in relation to her relationship with (Mr Porter's accuser). We say that can't possibly be relevant because it's not in any way targeted."

Justice Jayne Jagot has paused the defamation case to await the outcome of Ms Dyer's application against Ms Chrysanthou.

