Big data site helps groups assist homeless people

Orange Sky Laundry is using the Ask Izzy open data program to find where people are in need of help. Warren Lynam

MORE help could be coming for our most vulnerable.

The Ask Izzy online data platform, developed in part by Google, will help identify areas where homeless and in-need locals are struggling to find help.

Ask Izzy is a website that connects service providers with those who need support with housing, a meal, money help, health and wellbeing services, support and counselling and much more.

The new open data platform will use anonymous, location-based search data to find where people are looking for support in areas where services are lacking.

Not-for-profit technology company Infoxchange, with support from Google, developed the open platform for Ask Izzy.

Infoxchange CEO David Spriggs said the tool could help fill in service blackspots.

"In the past, we've only had information on where services are being provided," he said.

"But now we can actually see where they're needed - meaning we can make better decisions and drive better outcomes for people who need support."

Orange Sky, a service that provides mobile laundry and shower services to people experiencing homelessness, have used the platform to understand where their vans are most needed.

Orange Sky co-founder Lucas Patchett said the platform can help services like theirs better understand the needs of the people they're helping.

"Having access to the Open Data Platform allows Orange Sky to become more informed, but also provides the opportunity for volunteers to better support our friends doing it tough," he said.

"Information and technology can better connect people with the community and we're excited to see how we can use the data to help our friends in need." -NewsRegional