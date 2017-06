Ipswich youngsters and their parents enjoy the Weet Bix Little Big Dash at Ipswich Adventist School.

FIGHTING fit Ipswich kids joined their mums and dads on a wild and whacky obstacle course to promote healthy exercise habits.

The Weet Bix Little Big Dash gave family teams the chance to tackle challenges including the Rumble Tumble Tower, the Tangle Tunnel and the Bupa Balance Beam.

Brisbane Lions women's player Tayla Harris was on hand to encourage the young physical challengers on their way at the Ipswich Adventist School last Thursday.