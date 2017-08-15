Big Dal unveils serious side of his campaign

DETERMINED: Dallas Klass has vowed to give the Ipswich people a voice on the issues that matter to them if elected mayor.

THE SERIOUS side to Big Dal.

It exists, and the Ipswich mayoral candidate Dallas Klass said that "side” of his persona was at the service of the Ipswich public.

A lot of people may have underestimated Mr Klass when the knockabout Ipswich born and bred concreter put up his hand to run in the August 19 by-election.

Mr Klass has presented himself in his campaign as a man who will listen, learn and act.

He has not engaged in whining, complaining and finger pointing.

Mr Klass, a rugby league tragic, spoke to the QT while watching his beloved Norths Tigers in action on Sunday and said he would focus on six key areas if elected mayor.

They include the cost of living in Ipswich, the youth and future generations of our city and sport and recreation initiatives and enhancements. Improvements for residents living with disability, improving the roads and infrastructure and providing incentives and improvements to help local businesses are other policies of focus.

These are bread and butter issues and Mr Klass has said that he was not one for making grandiose promises, but rather would focus on "the one-percenters”.

Mr Klass said improving the lives of Ipswich people with a disability was important to him.

"That is close to my heart because I had a handicapped brother, Julian, who passed away six years ago,” he said.

"I know how hard it was for my mum and dad and family to raise a disabled person.

"He was three years older than me and I was proud to have a disabled brother.

"There are disabled people in wheelchairs who can still work and I want to find ways to get them out in the community so they can be treated equally like everyone else.”

Mr Klass's own children play sport and his feedback from the community was a request to improve facilities.

"The people of Ipswich got in contact with me and said that at the state championships 80% of the athletes were from Ipswich or Ipswich-based.

"The athletics club has only got the one track and a lot of people have voiced the idea that maybe we can have another track, a proper one, here.”

Mr Klass said he was concerned about the standard of the roads in Rosewood and Walloon and as mayor would strive to ensure older and regional suburbs were not forgotten.

He also said he would look at ways of "cutting red tape” for local business.

"There are a lot of local businesses in Ippy,” he said.

"It was a mining town and is a workers town. A lot of people have small businesses and they have contacted me and said they want a bit of a hand with all the red tape they have to go through.

"I'll look at cutting that because you have to listen to what the people want.”

Mr Klass said he would investigate ways of introducing council initiatives to train young people and skill them for work. Mr Klass said he had looked into all the issues he would promote as mayor and said funding was available to put them into practice.

"They are not ideas I have come up with,” he said.

"That is what the Ipswich people have come up with.”

"It is what they want.”