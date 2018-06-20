Big chill not letting up with more frosty mornings forecast

IRRIGATOR'S FROST: Chris McFerran snapped icicles forming on fence in Clintonvale this morning, but the rest of the town didn't quite make it below zero.

IRRIGATOR'S FROST: Chris McFerran snapped icicles forming on fence in Clintonvale this morning, but the rest of the town didn't quite make it below zero. Chris McFerran

THE big chill in Ipswich is not showing any signs of letting up.

Overnight on Tuesday temperatures plummeted to below 3C at 5am, increasing to a fresh 19C by lunchtime.

Southwesterly winds in the middle of the day made day time maximums feel a whole lot colder than they actually were and forecasters expect more similar conditions today.

Temperatures will drop as low as 3C on Wednesday morning, heating up to 23C throughout the day with patchy morning frost and light winds.

Thursday morning will be slightly warmer, with minimums of 5C and maximums of 23C and light winds with identical conditions on Friday.

It comes after the coldest day all year on Monday and in the lead-up to the winter solstice on Thursday.

A particularly cool dry air mass that began sweeping the city on the weekend will reach its crescendo this week, pushing temperatures as low as 2C.

Warm sunny days are making up for these #cold nights, with barely a cloud in the sky over #Qld this morning.* Check temperature forecasts for your area on MetEye at: https://t.co/LNlPgexV6C

*except the northern #Peninsula of course! pic.twitter.com/KbfOclgbuY — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 19, 2018

Cloud cover will move over from Wednesday, increasing temperatures slightly at the end of the week and into the weekend.

Normally in June in Ipswich, temperature range between 8.2C and 21.5C.

Warmer sunny days are making up for the cold nights, with barely a cloud in the sky over much of Queensland on Tuesday.

"The cool mornings are hanging around, we've got a really cool, dry air mass which is pushing through Queensland, right up to the tropics, which is bringing single-digit temperatures right up to even Townsville and up in to the Atherton Tableland," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said.

Springfield temperatures will range between 3C and 21C on Wednesday and 5 and 22C on Thursday, while in Gatton, temperatures will reach between 3C and 22C on Wednesday and 5C and 23C on Thursday.

Areas of morning frost are expected in Gatton on Wednesday morning.

In Boonah, temperatures will plummet to 3C today, increasing to 21C during the day, and between 5C and 22C on Thursday.