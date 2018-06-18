Big chill continues with coldest morning yet in Ipswich

TODAY is expected to be the coldest day in Ipswich so far this year.

A particularly cool dry air mass that began sweeping the city on the weekend will reach its crescendo this morning, pushing temperatures as low as 2C.

It will be the coldest morning in Ipswich all year, even fresher than Saturday's chilly start to Ipswich Cup Day, leading up to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year on Thursday.

The chilly start to the day will make way for tops of only 19C in the warmest part of Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday won't be much warmer, increasing by only a degree or two.

Tuesday will cool off to 3C overnight and 22C during the day, and Wednesday's temperatures are likely to be between 3C and 23C.

Normally in Ipswich, June temperature ranges between 8.2C and 21.5C.

#Brisbane and #SEQld shivered through the coldest morning so far this year, reaching 6.9C in the city, 0.8C at #Ipswich, -0.4 in #Beaudesert! More cold mornings to come as a cool, dry air mass moves up from the south... but that means 🌞 days so it's not all bad! #Brrr #winter — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 16, 2018

Cloud cover will move over from Wednesday, increasing temperatures slightly at the end of the week and into the weekend.

"The cool mornings are hanging around, we've got a really cool, dry air mass which is pushing through Queensland, right up to the tropics, which is bringing single-digit temperatures right up to even Townsville and up in to the Atherton Tableland," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said.

Springfield temperatures will range between 2C and 18C on Monday and 3C and 21C on Tuesday, while in Gatton, temperatures will reach between 3C and 18C on Monday and 4C and 20C on Tuesday.

In Boonah, temperatures will plummet to 1C today, increasing to 18C during the day, and between 3C and 21C on Tuesday.