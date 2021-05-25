Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Changes to NSW’s sexual assault laws announced on Monday mean a person shouldn’t expect another has agreed to sex unless they have said or done something that indicates consent.
Changes to NSW’s sexual assault laws announced on Monday mean a person shouldn’t expect another has agreed to sex unless they have said or done something that indicates consent.
News

Big change to state’s sex consent laws

by Anton Nilsson
25th May 2021 1:03 PM | Updated: 2:19 PM

Changes to NSW’s sexual assault laws announced on Tuesday mean a person shouldn’t expect another has agreed to sex unless they have said or done something that indicates consent.

The state’s new affirmative consent model means juries will be able to convict rapists if they failed to take an active step to obtain consent for sex.

It also puts the onus on a person to say or do something to make sure consent is given.

“No one should assume someone is saying ‘yes’ just because they don’t say ‘no’ or don’t resist physically,” NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said.

Saxon Mullins was pleased with the outcome. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Saxon Mullins was pleased with the outcome. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

“Steps should be taken to make sure all parties are consenting.”

The proposed changes come after a report by the NSW Law Reform Commission published in November last year.

The government will support or support in principle all 44 recommendations in the report.

“This is an amazing day that we’ve all waited a really long time for,” survivor advocate Saxon Mullins said.

The new rules will mean an accused person cannot reasonably believe the victim has consented to sex if they for example “freeze” due to fear.

It also means an accused person cannot reasonably believe the victim consented just because they didn’t say “no”.

It will mean people who engage in sexual activities with other people will have to make sure the other person is on board.

“The clearest example would be to say, “Would you like to make love?” the Attorney-General said.

“If party B says yes, that’s a clear example. It may not be words, it may be that in response to that question party B makes a hand gesture, nods, or beckons (the other person) towards them.”

More to come.

Originally published as Big change to state’s sex consent laws

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

        News Family and community members have remembered a beloved postman after he was killed in a tragic tractor rollover west of Brisbane.

        Unit developer’s extension bid granted

        Premium Content Unit developer’s extension bid granted

        News The developer behind approved plans to build eight units in Rosewood’s main street...

        • 25th May 2021 1:00 PM
        Investigations underway after factory destroyed by blaze

        Premium Content Investigations underway after factory destroyed by blaze

        News Firefighters in breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the blaze for about three...

        • 25th May 2021 1:00 PM
        Seven hospitalised after workplace fire

        Premium Content Seven hospitalised after workplace fire

        News Early investigations suggest the blaze fire broke out in a workshop

        • 25th May 2021 1:00 PM