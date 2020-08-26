Big call due on sports club development plans

Ipswich City Council will decided the future of Swifts Sports Club in Booval on Thursday, August 26.

IPSWICH City Council will make a decision on the future of Swifts Sports Club this week.

There are three options on the table at Thursday’s council meeting.

Swifts have occupied a part of Cameron Park in Booval for two decades under a lease agreement with the council.

The club wants to buy the land and the facility it occupies with plans to provide a modern club including bar and bistro areas, bowling greens and up to 180 pokie machines.

Its 20 year lease started in September 2001 with two further 10 year options.

The site will either be retained by the council, directly disposed to Swifts or disposed to Swifts following community consultation.

While under administration, the council decided in June last year to dispose of the site to Swifts but that was provided a master plan was prepared and proper community consultation was undertaken to prove sufficient support from locals.

That consultation was undertaken late last year but the council concluded it lacked the information required for residents to make an informed decision.

A report tabled at a council general purposes committee meeting in July stated Swifts has not undertaken any further community consultation.

“(It) therefore has not met the requirements of the previous recommendation by council,” it read.

If the council holds onto the site, Swifts will stay there until 2041 with upgrades needed to sustain the asset’s life.

It would be up to Swifts to make these upgrades to the facility.

If the site is disposed to Swifts after further community consultation, the council must decide whether it is good enough and if the sale is in the “best interests of the community.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said the club pays about $16,000 a year in rent and Swifts would have to undertake maintenance of the building if the council retains the site.

“Swifts have a 100 year history in Ipswich,” she said.

“I think the market is about $80,000 but we’ve come to an agreement with them to reduce that rent.

“They would take on a certain amount of maintenance with the building.”

Cr Harding said the Ipswich community will be “properly consulted” if the council decides to dispose of the site following a new consultation period.

“That community consultation process will be led by the council to ensure the community has a say on this process,” she said.

“It will be an open and transparent process.

“Swifts have expressed a keen interest to take ownership of the facility to improve the facility for their members and the greater community.”

