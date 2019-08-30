Big brood welcomes adorable great, great grandson

EXPANDING: Five living generations of the one family. Ken, Graham, Brendon, Madison and Xavier Smith, who was born on August 15.

AN IPSWICH couple is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy who has become the fifth living generation in their family.

Little Xavier Jayden-Tyler Smith was born on August 15 to proud parents Kimberly White and Madison Smith.

After putting his mother through a 12 hour labour, Xavier made his grand appearance at 1.11pm at the Ipswich Hospital. He follows a proud line of family members who were also born at the Ipswich Hospital.

He was born weighing a healthy 4.07kg.

Proud parents, Kimberly White and Madison Smith. with their son Xavier Smith. Cordell Richardson

His doting father Madison said Xavier was a dream baby who had everyone wrapped around his little finger.

"Xavier is very special because not only is he a fifth generation member of our family, but he is also the first grandson, great grandson, great great grandson and nephew," he said.

"He definitely gets lots of love and attention from everyone in the family. They just love coming to visit him.

"He is adorable and he knows it too, because sometimes he can be very cheeky."

Xavier Smith is adored by big large family. Cordell Richardson

Madison grew up in Rosewood and Kimberly in Lowood. The pair started dating three years ago after being introduced by mutual friends.

The couple, who both have strong ties to the region, now live in Eastern Heights and are happy to raise their son here in Ipswich.

"When we got this house here in Eastern Heights, it was like a dream come true. It's absolutely perfect for us and so close to everything we need."

Mr Smith, who grew up playing soccer for teams in both Ipswich and Rosewood, said he hopes his son will grow up to be just like him.

"We will of course let him make his own decisions on what he would like to do as he is growing up," he said, laughing.