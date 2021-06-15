Menu
AFL Rd 11 - Sydney v Carlton
Big Blue ‘never wavered’ despite review

by Russell Gould
15th Jun 2021 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM

Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay says he never wavered on re-signing with Carlton despite a looming review in to the club’s coaching set-up that he declared would only make the Blues better.

McKay, 23, signed a two-year contract, which takes him to fee agency, amid offers from rival clubs and even a chance to join his twin brother Ben at North Melbourne.

That was always unlikely because McKay said there would be “too many punch-ons” if the ultra-competitive duo, one a forward, the other a defender, were at the same club.

Instead, Harry signed a new deal believed to worth in excess of $1.5m, adamant the low depths the club has plunged this season could be put on an upward trend by the coaching review.

“In a high performance environment, getting feedback and looking at ways we can do things better, I only see that as a positive,” McKay said on Tuesday.

“If we were absolutely flying it might not be in place. But it’s an opportunity to get better.

“The review hasn’t made me waver on my confidence with the club or where we are heading.

“We have a really good young playing group … I am really confident in the list. With the review, it’s a chance to get better and looking at ways we can do things better. That will only be a good thing.”

McKay said he was fully recovered from the concussion suffered in the round 12 loss to West Coast, before the club’s bye, and ready to tackle GWS in Sydney this weekend.

He also said his nagging shoulder issue was just “a little thing I have to deal with”, but it wasn’t restricting him too much.

 

The Blues have slumped to a 4-8 win-loss record this season and are out of finals contention.

But McKay, who made his debut in 2017 and has now racked up 60 games, said that wasn’t a true reflection of what the team could do.

He said he was sticking around to help take Carlton back up the ladder.

“I have been here for six years now I am part of everything that goes on, and I feel like I am really clear on the directions of the club,” he said.

“We’re not exactly where we wan to be, but I have full faith over the next two years we can get to where ewe want to be.

“I didn’t feel like I needed the club to pitch to me, I felt I had good grasp on where we are at.”

Carlton list boss Nick Austin said McKay’s commitment was a testament to what the playing group was focused on achieving.

“Throughout this entire process Harry has always stated his intention to remain a Carlton player, and not at any stage did he waver from that,” Austin said.

“As we’ve all seen, Harry has developed into an exceptional footballer. To lead the Coleman Medal at this stage of the year is a credit to the amount of dedication to his craft he has shown – he is the ultimate professional.

“What people perhaps don’t see are the steps forward Harry has taken as a leader of the football club. He cares a great deal about his teammates and knows to get the best out of himself that comes from helping his teammates get better. “

 

