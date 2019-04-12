Big black Cadillac to turn heads at Honk!

IPSWICH'S insatiable lust for classic gasoline guzzlers will go some way to being quenched tomorrow when dozens of rare beauties go on display as part of the Honk! Ipswich Festival event.

Of the eclectic mix of muscle, classic, hot rod, military and motorcycles lining Ellenborough St, few will be rarer than Steven Kilmek's 1957 Cadillac limousine. Packing a 365 cubic inch V8 under the bonnet and a total of nine seats, the rare as hen's teeth Caddy was acquired after Mr Kilmek spotted it on Facebook five years ago.

"I thought I could really see myself driving around in that car,” Mr Kilmek said.

"It looks a bit like something the Mafia might use, but I just use it for cruising, and I've done the odd wedding. I drove it for my own daughter's wedding.”

Only 800 of the old Cadillac limousines came off the US production line back in 1957.

Mr Kilmek only knows of one other like his in Australia.

They came standard with ahead-of-their-time luxury features including electric windows and power steering.

In an effort to maintain its original charm, Mr Kilmek has avoided modifications and only opted for stock standard repairs and maintenance where and when they have been required.

He has full registration on the old Cadillac, which allows him to cruise around at his leisure.

"It isn't really fast but it will sit on 60mph (96km/h) comfortably all day,” Mr Kilmek said.

"I've been taking the Cadillac to Honk! for the past three years and we always have a ball.”

Honk! takes place from 11.30am tomorrow at Ellenborough St in Ipswich Central.