Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 2020 American Music Awards
The 2020 American Music Awards
Celebrity

Bieber ‘studying to be church minister’

by Lee Brown, New York Post
1st Jan 2021 4:18 PM

Justin Bieber is studying to become a minister - hoping to help lead Hillsong after the firing of his preacher pal Carl Lentz, according to a report.

"Justin doesn't plan to give up his music career, but he feels there's a bigger calling out there for him," a source told OK! magazine.

"He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year," the source insisted of the 26-year-old Holy singer.

The pop superstar has long praised Hillsong for saving him from his "dark" days of drugs, public meltdowns and arrests, becoming the church's most high-profile backer and also a member of the choir, the report noted.

The Biebs grew close to the megachurch's hipster pastor Lentz, finding him fame of his own - and now thinks he can help steer the church after Lentz's firing for "moral failures," after he admitted cheating on his wife.

"Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order," the source told OK!

"Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church," the source said.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Bieber 'studying to be church minister'

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Exciting opportunity’ for Lockyer as cannery seek investors

        Premium Content ‘Exciting opportunity’ for Lockyer as cannery seek investors

        Business Stage one of the $80m project is set to commence this year, with its managing director expecting government approval within the month. DETAILS:

        FULL LIST: What’s open in Ipswich this New Year’s Day

        Premium Content FULL LIST: What’s open in Ipswich this New Year’s Day

        Business Here’s your guide to all the businesses open on New Year’s Day.

        Police nab high-range speedster more than 40km/h over limit

        Premium Content Police nab high-range speedster more than 40km/h over limit

        Crime Another driver attempted to evade police on NYE before being taken into custody.

        FULL LIST: Names to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Names to appear in Ipswich court today

        News Find out everyone who is expected to appear in Magistrates Court today.