Education

Bid to halt teachers’ NAPLAN boycott

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
11th Mar 2020 5:09 AM
THE Queensland Government has lodged an urgent dispute application to stop the state's powerful teachers' union from balloting members on whether NAPLAN should be boycotted.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Department was required to conduct NAPLAN testing of students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 to obtain Commonwealth Government Funding.

The Queensland Teachers' Union wants to ballot its more than 47,000 members about whether the contentious test should be boycotted this year.

Queensland Minister for Education Grace Grace said the Government was not willing to jeopardise federal funding, lodging an urgent application with the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

If more than 50 per cent of members backed the ballot, which the union wants to conduct this term, the union would direct members to skip both preparations and the test itself.

But Ms Grace, who met with the union late yesterday, said the Government was not willing to jeopardise federal funding, lodging an urgent application with the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

"There can be no doubt that NAPLAN needs improving, that's why we have led a review into this testing and have been joined by the ACT, NSW and Victoria," she said.

"However, we do not support a total ban of NAPLAN testing as suggested by the QTU because we see the value of national testing in providing information to parents, schools and students on educational growth."

QTU President Kevin Bates said the union would argue its case to the commission.

