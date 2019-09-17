Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carrie Bickmore interviewed Brad Pitt about his new movie, Ad Astra.
Carrie Bickmore interviewed Brad Pitt about his new movie, Ad Astra.
Celebrity

Bickmore’s embarrassing lie to Pitt

by Andrew Bucklow
17th Sep 2019 9:10 AM

CARRIE Bickmore was almost caught in an embarrassing lie while chatting to Brad Pitt.

The Project star flew to Tokyo to interview the actor about his new movie Ad Astra (in cinemas this Thursday). When the cameras stopped rolling, the pair had a quick chat about some well-known Aussie stars and Bickmore told a bit of a porky pie.

"As I was leaving he said, 'Oh, do you know Margot Robbie?' who he was in Once Upon a Time with," Bickmore said on her Hit Network radio show Carrie and Tommy. "We were chatting and we were talking about movies and he said all the amazing stuff she is doing … she's producing and directing a lot of stuff.

"He (Pitt) mentioned she's doing something with Joel Edgerton and I said, 'Oh my gosh, have you seen his new movie?'

"In my brain I was thinking of the movie Boy Erased which isn't new … it was out like a year ago. But I couldn't remember the name of the movie. And then he says, 'Kings?'"

Joel Edgerton in Boy Erased.
Joel Edgerton in Boy Erased.

 

Bickmore said on the radio she had two options: She could tell Pitt that she was actually thinking of Boy Erased or she could tell a fib and pretend that she was actually referring to The King. She went with the second option.

"He said, 'Oh, have you seen that?' I was like, 'Yes!' And he said, 'We made that'. I was like, 'Oh god'," Bickmore said.

The King is a Netflix movie starring Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson that was made by Pitt's production company Plan B. It's not due to be released until November 1, hence why Pitt was a tad confused.

"Then he said, 'How have you (seen it?)'" Bickmore said. "I'm thinking, 'Oh god, I don't even know if it's out yet'. He's thinking, 'How has she got an advanced copy?'"

 

 

Bickmore's co-host, Tommy Little joked, "He's probably gone out and fired a whole bunch of people because he's like, 'The King has been pirated, people have already seen it in Australia'."

Thankfully for Bickmore a publicist interrupted and told her she had to leave the interview room, putting an end to the awkward conversation.

"I really shouldn't have lied to Brad Pitt … but I just wanted the conversation to continue," The Project host said.

 

Carrie and Tommy airs from 3-4.30pm weekdays on the Hit Network

More Stories

brad pitt carrie bickmore the project

Top Stories

    State in firing line for defence cash

    premium_icon State in firing line for defence cash

    News A global defence giant has been announced as one of two final contenders for Australia’s richest ever land-based military hardware contract.

    ‘Next-gen Kmart’ set for fast-growing Ipswich suburb

    premium_icon ‘Next-gen Kmart’ set for fast-growing Ipswich suburb

    Business Kmart, Coles 50 specialty stores coming to popular Ipswich centre.

    • 17th Sep 2019 8:44 AM
    Crews face difficult day with heat, wind and storms

    premium_icon Crews face difficult day with heat, wind and storms

    Weather Today is shaping up as a challenging one for firefighters.

    IN COURT: Full names of 127 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 127 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.