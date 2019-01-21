Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BHP coal operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHP
BHP coal operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHP
Politics

BHP accused of $300m royalty rip-off

21st Jan 2019 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:04 PM

MINING company BHP has been accused of ripping off taxpayers by as much as $300 million in royalties.

According to 6PR, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan is going after the world's largest mining company for iron ore royalties that it believes were deliberately underpaid.

The Western Australian Government reportedly believes BHP has been understating its prices and paying lower taxes for at least 12 years.

It believes BHP owes the state between $200 million and $300 million.

It's been claimed BHP used a wholly-owned Singapore marketing hub subsidiary to understate the price of iron sold Japan and China buyers.

The claim has been the subject of a massive legal dispute that is just being revealed.

Last year BHP paid $530 million to the Australian Tax Office to settle a dispute that may be related to the Western Australia claim.

More Stories

Show More
allegations bhp bhp billiton business editors picks mining royalties western australian government

Top Stories

    Drivers reminded over school dropoffs, speed limit

    premium_icon Drivers reminded over school dropoffs, speed limit

    News STUDENTS across Ipswich will return to the classroom next week for the first term of the 2019 school year.

    • 21st Jan 2019 3:26 PM
    The cheapest ways to cool your home

    premium_icon The cheapest ways to cool your home

    Money The cheapest ways to cool your home

    Designated pool person to keep kids safe in the water

    premium_icon Designated pool person to keep kids safe in the water

    News Bottles help fund school trip to Japan

    • 21st Jan 2019 2:43 PM
    Road to parenthood not always an easy one

    premium_icon Road to parenthood not always an easy one

    Health Springfield Lakes birth rates high, but not all births come easy