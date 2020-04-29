PM’S PLEA TO AUSSIES: This is our ‘ticket’ out of lockdown

The PM says he largely "can't see international travel occurring any time soon".

"I can't see that. The risks there are obvious," he said.

"The only exception to that, as I have flagged, is potentially with New Zealand, and we have had some good discussions about that. But outside of that, that is unlikely.

"But I look forward to the time when Australians can travel again within Australia."

'That's a matter for them': PM dismisses China concerns

Asked about the Chinese government's angry remarks towards Australia, the PM dismissed the idea of escalating the fight.

"That is a matter for them. Australia will do what is in our interest, in the global interest, and we will of course continue to support moves to ensure there is a proper independent assessment of what has occurred here.

"That is in the global health interest, it is in the global economic interest. It is not a remarkable position. It is a fairly common sense position."

Lifting restrictions 'a matter for states': PM

The Prime Minister was asked if states should begin to lift restrictions back to the baseline agreed on by National Cabinet.

He said it's "entirely a matter for those states".

"The case numbers in Victoria and New South Wales, for that matter, and you could also argue Queensland, to a slightly lesser extent, is very different to the circumstances in Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory in particular," he said.

"And so it is not surprising that you would see those states with incredibly low case numbers and track records on those issues to be moving ahead of states on the east coast."

He noted he is in constant contact with all the state Premiers, including Daniel Andrews - the only Premier who has not announced an easing of restrictions in some form.

"First of all, Daniel and I, the Premier and I, talk quite regularly, as you would expect, with all the Premiers.

"We are working together. That doesn't mean we don't from time to time have a different view about particular issues. It would be extraordinary if we didn't."

PM: This is our 'ticket' out of lockdown

The Prime Minister says over 2.8 million Australians have downloaded the COVID-19 tracing app.

He also noted we are "not too far" from restrictions being relaxed, saying downloading the app is Australia's "ticket" to being a "COVIDSafe" country.

"I would ask for millions and millions and millions more to download the app," the Prime Minister said. "This is an important protection for a COVIDSafe Australia.

"I would liken it to the fact that if you want to go outside when the sun is shining, you have to put sunscreen on. This is the same thing."

He noted that some states and territories are already relaxing their strict social distancing rules.

"It is important to understand that on the road back, when we get to that COVID-19 safe environment, where we can ease the restrictions, which is not too far away - and you're already seeing that happen with many of the states and territories - as I said they would over this interim period before we get together in the week beginning the 11th of May and consider the baseline restrictions.

"States are already moving back from where they were ahead of those baselines and you have seen those announcements, whether it is in New South Wales or WA or other places.

"That is welcome and that demonstrates to Australians that there is a dividend for them, for the way that they have been conducting themselves."

'A low number of cases isn't everything'

The Prime Minister has opened his press conference saying that we can't just measure success in terms of lowering COVID-19 numbers.

"We have had great success in flattening our curve, that is obvious," he said from Canberra. "But having a low number of cases but having Australians out of work, having a low number of cases and children not receiving in classroom education, having a low number of cases and businesses not being open, having a low number of cases and Australians not able to be going about their as normal lives as possible - that is not what success looks like."

Australia's new COVID-19 milestone

Australia has broken new ground on its response to COVID-19, with less than 1000 active cases around the nation as of this morning.

The latest data from COVID Live shows there are 994 active cases of the virus around the country.

Queensland records one new case

Queensland has recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, bringing its total to 1034.

The new case is a returned overseas traveler from a cruise ship, meaning there are no new locally acquired cases.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, has encouraged Queenslanders to get tested.

"I you develop any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, please go and see your GP, go to a clinic or go to a hospital and get tested … we want to pick up every single case and contract trace as quickly as we can," she said.

NSW Premier fires up over COVID-19 breaches

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fired up over a question about NRL players being caught flouting social distancing rules, saying "the word 'disappointing' doesn't begin to cut it".

"Everyone's trying so hard to stick to the rules, and then to have people behave in that way is beyond belief," she said.

"Ordinarily, people might turn a blind eye to it, but not when it's life and death. We are in a pandemic. It's life and death. You might forego your own safety, but to compromise someone else's safety is inexcusable. All of us are making sacrifices to protect others.

"To have these breaches occur before the season has even started is extremely concerning, and the organisation doesn't do itself any favours by having players acting that way."

Australia has now recorded 6738 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3015 in New South Wales, 1350 in Victoria, 1033 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 550 in Western Australia, 218 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

A total of 89 deaths have been recorded nationally.

