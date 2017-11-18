Beware! Warmer weather has thieves on the prowl

IPSWICH'S crime prevention unit has issued a timely home security reminder to residents looking to beat the heat.

Sneak breaks - the name given to the offence committed when thieves sneak into a home while the victims are present - are known to increase during the warmer months.

Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said opportunistic thieves often targeted items like car keys and wallets, which unsuspecting residents often left in clear view.

"Most people leave their most valuable property at the front entrance of their home, along with money and car keys. If someone was to enter your property would your property be safe?" Snr Const Sheedy said.

Police are urging Ipswich residents to mark or engrave valuable property to make it easier to identify and recover if stolen.

Other smart security measures include using microdots, keeping photographic records of valuables, as well as serial numbers.

"By marking your property, it helps deter theft and provides proof of ownership of your personal property making it more difficult for a thief to offload. It also assists police to identify the rightful owner, and return the stolen property," Snr Const Sheedy said.