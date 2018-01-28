Menu
Beware of cowards who abuse animals

IT IS disturbing to see that the number of animal cruelty incidents in Queensland has escalated again, with Caboolture, Deception Bay and Eagleby being declared the worst hotspots by the RSPCA.

Cruelty complaints rose to 18,414 in 2017 and included cases involving neglect as well as beating or wounding of animals.

Animal abusers are cowards. Because animals cannot report abuse and can do little to fight back, they're often used as "practise" victims by violent people.

Research shows people who commit acts of cruelty to animals often go on to commit violent acts against fellow humans.

A study by Dr John Clarke, a lecturer in psychology at the University of Sydney and consultant to the New South Wales Police Force, demonstrated, using police data, that 61.5 per cent of convicted animal abuse offenders had also committed an assault and 17 per cent were guilty of sexual abuse.

Animal abuse was a better predictor of sexual assault than previous convictions for homicide, arson, or firearms offences. Only 1 per cent of cruelty-to-animals offenders had no other convictions.

The most notorious serial killers - including Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader, and Albert DeSalvo, better known as the Boston Strangler - have long, documented histories of harming animals. In Australia, murderers such as Paul Denyer, John Travers, and Ivan Milat tortured and killed non-humans before turning to human victims.

Cruelty to animals in Queensland carries a penalty of up to $235,600 or seven years' imprisonment. If you suspect someone of abusing an animal, report it to authorities right away, for the safety of the community.

DESMOND BELLAMY

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)

Topics:  animal abuse opinion peta rscpa torture

Ipswich Queensland Times
