Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Beware of iron overload

15th Mar 2021 11:30 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

If you're celebrating 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron.

 

People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia.

 

About one in 200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one in seven are carriers.

 

The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations. But when undetected and untreated, it can cause organ/tissue damage and perhaps premature death.

 

So as you raise a glass to your heritage this year, vow to find out more about the 'Celtic curse' from your GP or by visiting www.ha.org.au

 

Dr Dianne Prince

President, Haemochromatosis Australia

letters to the editor st patrick's day
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ipswich suburb with lowest mortgage repayments

        Premium Content REVEALED: Ipswich suburb with lowest mortgage repayments

        Property Home loan repayments in this Ipswich suburb are cheaper than rent

        Good news on radar after hit and miss rain

        Premium Content Good news on radar after hit and miss rain

        News The weather bureau is predicting a high chance of rainfall across the region this...

        Norths lethal warning: Firepower to get even better

        Premium Content Norths lethal warning: Firepower to get even better

        Hockey Devils put rivals on notice after scoring seven goals and still major improvement...

        Six new cases, virus spreading again within Grand Chancellor

        Premium Content Six new cases, virus spreading again within Grand Chancellor

        Health PA Hospital COVID case: Test results of doctor’s close contacts due today