Bettes blasts into the New Year

QUEENSLAND'S newest Top Fuel driver will get to display her skills in front of a Willowbank Raceway home crowd for the first time in competition at News Years Thunder today.

Kelly Bettes took over the steering duties for Victoria's Lamattina Top Fuel Racing team earlier this year and has since impressed in events at Sydney Dragway, Darwin's Hidden Valley and Alice Springs Inland Dragway.

But returning home and putting on a 500kmh show for family and friends is an opportunity Bettes is relishing.

"I have a lot of my family and friend coming out to see me, and nitro Top Fuel dragsters, for the first time," she said.

"For me it just adds to the fun and it pumps me up that they will all be there to cheer us on. As far as the pressure goes, I have pressure on me in competition regardless.

"It will be great for my extended family and close friends who maybe don't get to see drag racing normally to see what the Lamattina Top Fuel Racing team can do."

New Years Thunder at Willowbank Raceway marks the second round of the 400 Thunder Professional Drag Racing Series championship for Top Fuel. The opening round at Sydney Dragway in November did not run to the script Bettes would have liked with a first round exit from competition.

"As a whole we were pretty disappointed with the results in Sydney," she said. "We came into it a little more confident than what the results showed.

"The team have been doing some research and looking into what is going in the car, so hopefully we can nut out the issues.

"The car was strong when we raced at Nitro Up North in Darwin and we want to get back to that performance.

"I'm looking forward to another shot and seeing what we can do as a team, hopefully we will be a strong force."

Bettes will be carrying the Queensland flag against an awesome field as part of the second round of the 400 Thunder championship, including the USA's Ashley Sanford, reigning champion Wayne Newby, Australia's quickest Top Fuel driver Damien Harris and new championship threat Peter Xiberras.