Bette's best work dedicated to daily battle

ONE of the most experienced entrants in this year's Silkstone Eisteddfod took inspiration from the tragic death of public figure Charlotte Dawson before penning her winning poem, Living on the Edge.

Bette Howard said she was touched by Ms Dawson's story and wanted to do something to touch on the issue of suicide.

"This is dedicated to the many thousands of people with depression,” Ms Howard said.

Here is the winning piece.

Remember, if you or anyone you know is experiencing difficulties, contact Lifeline on 131114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

Living On The Edge

Life wasn't meant to be easy,

Or even bright and breezy,

For many, it's dark and sleazy,

And sometimes, downright queasy.

They say that life's an acid test,

Where you must do your utmost best,

But you can't even hide in a cosy nest,

Or strive to recover with eager zest.

You're really stronger than you think,

Please, take a step back from that brink,

You won't solve it with a drink,

Perhaps, not even with a "shrink”.

Just remember, it's not a race,

So try to choose a slower pace,

Go, find that special place,

And attack it, face to face.

I wish you sweet dreams tonight,

When you will see some light,

Tomorrow, you'll start to fight,

And everything, will turn out right.

What's that?

You're struggling down there in a hole?

It's awfully dark and you've lost control?

You tried to conquer it with heart and soul?

But you find it's taking too much of a toll?

Please take my hand, I'm here for you!

And I have a plan that we'll work through,

It's quite simple, and very easy to do.

Together, let's contact -

LIFELINE, HEADSPACE OR BEYONDBLUE