Better than average February leaves Ipswich in green

Heavy rain and storms hit the Ipswich region through February, taking the month’s rain total to 193mm.

IPSWICH enjoyed its best rainfall in more than a year through February, with Amberley weather station recording just shy of 200mm.

The overall figure for the month of 193.4mm was more than 70mm more than the long-term average rainfall for February, which is traditionally our wettest month of the year.

Although January’s total rainfall of 103.2mm was slightly below the average of 115.2, getting two months in a row of more than 100mm has a welcome change for the drought ravaged and bushfire scorched region.

Ipswich’s wettest day in February came on February 9, when 76.2mm was recorded at Amberley.

Some much larger isolated falls were recorded across the region.

The dams also did well out of the February rain, with Wivenhoe inching past the 50 per cent mark after dropping into the low 40s before the rain came.

The southeast Queensland water grid is now at 67.4 per cent, after floundering at 57 per cent at the start of February.

Starting Wednesday there is a chance of isolated showers for the rest of the week.