Better outcome from virus-affected event

A 90th anniversary Ipswich event could be better suited to being held in September.

A POSITIVE has come out of one long-standing Ipswich association’s decision to cancel a major event this month.

If Ipswich Vigoro Association officials can hold their 90th anniversary dinner in September it will have added historical importance.

September is when the sport started in Ipswich nine decades ago.

“Maybe it will be apt that we have it in September of 20-20,’’ Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie said.

“Everyone was keen and hopefully most people can keep their booking . . . and maybe a few more people can now because a few people were out with different things on.’’

While disappointed this month’s dinner was postponed due to the coronavirus situation, Lawrie said preparations would continue for the new date of September 12.

Saturday’s senior grand finals and presentation dinner were also cancelled. Minor premiers Sports (Division 1) and Wildcats (Division 2) were declared winners.

The club championships - between the premiership-winning teams from Ipswich and Fassifern - will be rescheduled for September 12.

“I think most people are understanding,’’ Lawrie said, planning to proceed with the finals until other sports like softball and hockey followed earlier cancellations.

“We had a meeting Wednesday night to deal with the 90th dinner and then we didn’t think too much about the final. We hoped to still have the games on not having a high volume of people at vigoro . . . but then a few other sports pulled out.

“It’s not worth the risk to our members or the community really.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry.’’