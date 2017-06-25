Better help for those affected by war zones

IT IS the end of an era for the Legacy Club of Ipswich as it moves into a new phase.

For the past 48 years, Ipswich Legacy Club has shared its accommodation with the Ipswich RSL at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall in Nicholas St.

All that has changed.

Legacy Ipswich has moved into its own premises at Booval.

This shift is seen as a great opportunity to improve its services to the widows and families of deceased and incapacitated service personnel.

Legacy Ipswich has operated in the Ipswich region since 1929.

Its main objective is to help those families of service personnel who gave their lives or health in service to this country.

There were very few government programs or services to help families suffering the loss of loved ones through war when Legacy began.

Legacy carried out its work to ensure families in need, especially the children, had as normal a family life as possible.

It dedicated itself to an "obligation" of service that harked back to the trenches of the First World War where mates swore an oath to dying comrades to care for their families left behind.

Today, that obligation of service and undying oath to care for their mates' families is unyielding.

Those First World War Diggers who set up the organisation called Legacy considered that it would be only needed for a short period.

After all, the Great War was considered to be the "war to end all wars".

They could not have realised just how wrong that belief would be.

In contemporary society, our military service personnel are still sent overseas into conflict zones.

There is an ever-increasing need by service personnel families for Legacy to help returning service personnel from overseas who are incapacitated, either physically or mentally.

It was with this in mind that Ipswich Legacy moved into larger premises located on the corner of Brisbane and Eileen Sts at Booval.

This new office accommodation provides more avenues to expand its services to widows and families who may be in need of support and help following a spouse's military service.

Legacy relies on the community for funds and regularly holds different fundraising activities.

It does not receive government funding to operate and relies totally on its own fundraising activities and volunteers.

If you are a former Legacy child or someone who would like to help the efforts of Legacy, then give the office a call.

Donations and/or bequests would also be very welcome.

For more information, call 3281 9419. Office hours are 9am-1pm Monday-Friday.

Closed on Wednesdays.