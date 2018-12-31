Better facilities key focus to keep players in the game

POSITIVE PROGRESS: Ipswich's Level 4 cricket competition is going well this season, along with other junior representative development.

HAVING just enjoyed a break watching Test cricket in Melbourne, Mike Stoodley showed how much he loves the game.

The Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association (IWMCA) president soaked up the absorbing play, even if runs and wickets were hard to come by early in the Test.

In between watching the Aussies battle India and doing some touring, Stoodley was happy to review the Ipswich competition at the halfway stage of the 2018/19 season.

While disappointed no Ipswich competition side made the recent Harding-Madsen Shield final, Stoodley has been heartened by positive junior development.

"This season, we've done a lot of work pre-season with the juniors in terms of getting them ready for representative campaigns and representative trials in the various age groups,'' Stoodley said.

"That's something I'm seeing significant improvement in . . . from where we first saw those kids to the point where they were getting selected.''

Stoodley praised Jono Gibbs and Nev Paulsen for leading that work from under-12 to under-15 level.

"The feedback we got was that the kids really enjoyed that and that's one to keep our kids involved,'' he said.

Another positive was this season's Level 4 (under-16) competition going well, including some games involving Logan sides.

However, watching young cricketers play during the lunch break at the MCG gave Stoodley a reminder of the junior level to strive for.

"I was pretty impressed with the standard of those kids,'' Stoodley said.

"They would have been six or seven year old and we've got a little way to catch them, I've got to be honest. But it gives me an idea of what kids are capable of and how they are doing it elsewhere.''

Looking ahead, Stoodley hopes Ipswich juniors can be involved in the mini games during future matches at the Gabba. That is important given Ipswich is running similar programs to what was showcased at the MCG.

As for senior IWMCA cricket, Stoodley shared his thoughts on what was working and where improvements were needed.

"Any season of cricket is a good season,'' he said. "Things are ticking along nicely.''

But while Laidley, Centrals and Brothers are leading the way in first division, Stoodley hoped to see an Ipswich team back in the Harding-Madsen Shield one-day final in future seasons.

"Toowoomba is a little bit stronger than us, that's for sure,'' he said, offering an honest assessment.

"We did have some leakage of good players into the (Ipswich/Logan) Hornets system . . . and that's how it should be.

"A good player wants to be challenged every weekend, not necessarily just a couple of times a year in the Harding-Madsen.

"I think the standard in Ipswich cricket is probably not as high as it has been.''

Experiencing different levels of commitment to cricket is a problem Stoodley recognises.

Having also just returned from coaching the SEQ under-13 team at the state titles at Southport, Stoodley highlighted another challenge for the Ipswich region.

"One of the things that I have seen from just going around and knowing what facilities that you see across the state . . . the facilities that we are playing our cricket on are really not up to scratch,'' he said.

The passionate cricket administrator said that is an issue that needs addressing to keep people involved in cricket.

"We have certainly seen an increase and improvement in training facilities but we also need to see an improvement in playing facilities.''

That includes better change rooms and improved conditions at venues.

"The wickets are generally okay but certainly some of out outfields don't measure up,'' he said.

"The quality of our outfields is such that they need to be improved significantly in my view.''

A major exception in terms of facilities is Limestone Park, where new change, medical and umpire rooms were opened up this season.

"That is the yardstick that we have to get to in terms of all clubs,'' Stoodley said.

The Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex is also a valuable cricketing resource.

"If we provide better facilities like the change rooms, improved playing conditions, improved playing fields, they are things that can help us retain players,'' Stoodley said.

"Cricket is an attractive game to play but we need to provide facilities that make it an attractive game.''

He said the IWMCA was working closely with Ipswich City Council on a strategic plan for infrastructure.

"Hopefully early in the new year, we can come up with an ordered priority of what we need to do to improve facilities and that includes things like irrigation, change rooms, training facilities, nets, lighting and so on,'' he said.