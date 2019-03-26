Better deals coming to Ipswich

HOLD OFF: Metro Petroleum in West Ipswich is consistently one of the cheapest in Ipswich.

THE state's peak motoring body urges drivers in the city to delay filling up the tank for another week as petrol prices continue to fall.

"We saw prices in Brisbane start to fall last week and Ipswich has followed suit,” RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said. "So drivers will soon get a better deal at the bowser.”

The current average price in Ipswich is 148c/L.

Of the 32 petrol stations listed on the RACQ's fair fuel price website for Ipswich, 24 were offering deals under the recommended price.

The best of those was the United on the D'Aguilar Highway at Colinton, selling at 136.7c/L.

There were also good deals to be had at the Metro Fuels at 256 Brisbane St in West Ipswich (139.8c/L) and the Puma on the Cunningham Highway at Aratula (143.9c/L).

The rest of the bargains were to be had at the United on Brisbane Rd at Booval, the 7-Eleven at 26 Downs St in North Ipswich, the Caltex at 10 Pine St in North Ipswich, the Freedom Fuels at Karana Downs, the Shell on the Cunningham Highway at Aratula and the BP Truckstop at Aratula.

All these sites were selling at 145.9c/L.

Most expensive on the list were the Puma on Brisbane St in West Ipswich and the Coles Express on Warwick Rd at Yamanto, both of which were selling at 151.9c/L.

Also at the high end of the market was Coles Express. Both its Brisbane Rd operation at Booval and the Mt Crosby Rd station at Karalee were trading at 149.9c/L.