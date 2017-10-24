Bestselling children's author visits Springfield

WITH pencils gripped gently in their small hands, the young writers listened in awe as famous author Morris Gleitzman shared his secrets and wisdom in Springfield last Friday.

"The first piece of advice I often give writers starting out is as writers you never stop learning and you can always get better and get closer to writing that perfect story,” Mr Gleitzman said.

"You have to keep trying to be the best writer and have to keep working to write that perfect story.

"I have spent many years on that quest and I have learnt a few ideas along the way on how to create stories and why stories are so important to us.

"I am glad that I now get to share these thoughts with you and hope they will prepare you for the future.”

More than 120 school students visited USQ Springfield for the 39th Annual Meanjin Writers' Camp aimed at inspiring and encouraging students to become better writers.

Held by the Meanjin Local Council of the Australian Literacy Educators' Association (ALEA), the camp was for young people in Years 4-8.

The students spent the day with leading Australian authors such as Mr Gleitzman, Kris Sheather, Karen Tyrrell and Gregg Dreise learning the craft of creative writing.

USQ Associate Professor Georgina Barton (middle) with authors Morris Gleitzman, Karen Tyrrell, Kris Sheather and Gregg Dreise. USQ Photography

Mr Gleitzman, an award-winning author of 39 books, spoke about the importance of writing with passion and the key to starting a story before leading a series of writing workshops and book signings.

"I am very lucky that I get to travel to all parts of Australia and many other countries and meet some new, interesting people,” Mr Gleitzman said.

"Many of the people I meet turn out to be writers, but very rarely do I get the chance to spend some time with such a concentrated group of writers, hand-picked for their enthusiasm, skill and most importantly a passionate desire to become better writers.”

USQ Associate Professor Georgina Barton is the President of the ALEA Meanjin Local Council and said events such as this help foster creative writing in students.

"We had some very talented young writers come from all across Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan to attend the camp, including a group of students who came all the way from Yuleba, which is located 60km east of Roma,” Associate Professor Barton said.

"This event helped them to explore new strategies for writing, think about their writing in different ways and realise it is possible to become a successful author.

"As well as working with professional authors to develop their writing skills and stimulate their creative imagination, the children were excited to share their passion of writing with like-minded students from other schools.”

Morris Gleitzman with Springfield Lakes State School students Siann Lleno, Lauren Stewart, Ella Stewart, Edie Roslin-Clark and Tara Wong USQ Photgraphy

Young Writers' Camp coordinator Kylie Meyer, a Lecturer from USQ's School of Teacher Education and Early Childhood, said USQ Education students assisted in a voluntary role working with the participants and authors.

"USQ is proud to host this event for the first time and highlight the importance of literacy education for the development of young people,” Ms Meyer said.

"To have students from about 30 schools spend the day on campus provided them the opportunity to increase their awareness of university study and raise their educational aspirations.

"We particularly targeted schools in low socio-economic areas to benefit students who would not normally get this opportunity.”

The 39th Annual Meanjin Writers' Camp was partly funded through the Telstra Kids' Fund and supported by USQ.