Best win in years: Ipswich side kicks towards finals

Ipswich Eagles midfielder Chris Devlin battles for the ball during his team's clash with Victoria Point earlier this season. Saturday night's win was one of Ipswich's best in many years.

AFTER helping his team overhaul a quality opponent in heavy rain and stormy conditions, Chris Devlin was a delighted footballer.

But it wasn't only beating the reputable Carrara side under lights in such testing weather that club stalwart Devlin was most impressed with.

It was how the Ipswich Eagles have strung together seven victories in a row to set the foundation for a QAFA Division 3 finals charge this season.

"It was a sensational win,'' Devlin said after Ipswich's latest 85-54 victory.

"I don't think we've had a win like for a very long time.''

Devlin, 32, is qualified to make such a statement being in his 14th season with the club, having played more thn 230 games and being part of past finals campaigns.

The long-serving Eagles midfielder praised coach and another club warrior Kym Mansell for his professionalism this season, getting the best out of the players.

"I can't say enough about what Kym Mansell has done for the Eagles this year,'' Devlin said.

"And what he's done for the playing group.

"I haven't seen the Eagles this good for years and years.''

While players like Duran Dick, Cam Viney and Keith Brick have been consistent multiple goal scorers in attack, Devlin also praised Ipswich's defence.

"We take our hats off to the backline each week,'' he said. "I think we've got the best backline in the league.''

Devlin acknowledged regulars like captain Tyson Watts, Jordan Godfrey, Brock Lovell, Jackson Baeumler and Nathan Macklin.

The Eagles have the second best for and against record in the league.

"With so many new people and so many young blokes, it took us a little while just to click,'' Devlin said.

"It's not one or two or three good players as there have been in the past.

"Everyone is taking a role and plays good games.''

When he woke up on Saturday morning, Springfield Lakes-based Devlin thought "it was going to be a great day for footy''.

"There's no sun so you don't get fatigued by heat,'' he said, preparing for the match under lights.

But that was before the rain bucketed down as the Eagles took to the field at 5pm.

The Eagles stuck perfectly to their game plan at Mark Marsh Oval to kick 12 goals on Saturday night.

Despite the slippery conditions, the Eagles weathered the proverbial storm to secure an 18-8 lead after the first quarter.

Through more heavy rain in the third-quarter, the Eagles players kicked on to build a 41 point advantage before easing off in the final period.

"You need to get on the scoreboard in the wet,'' said the popular footballer nicknamed Fatty.

"It's all about scoreboard pressure when it starts to rain and that's what it was.

"We got on early and we just stayed on top.''

Having secured a 12 point break over fifth placed Pine Rivers, the Eagles are now aiming higher.

"We have a chance to take second in weeks to come, which is really really good, because you get a double chance,'' Devlin said.

The Eagles are on 32 points, the same as Carrara, with Redcliffe on 36 and unbeaten leaders Victoria Point on 48.

State of play

QAFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 12.13-85 def Carrara 8.6-54.

Reserves: Carrara 7.6-48 def Ipswich 6.9-45.

Next matches: Saturday - v Hinterland Blues at Nambour.