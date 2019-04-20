Best weather's here or inland this Easter

Mia Schmidt, 3, of Blackstone enjoys the nice weather at Riverheart Parklands over the Easter break.

Mia Schmidt, 3, of Blackstone enjoys the nice weather at Riverheart Parklands over the Easter break. Cordell Richardson

IF YOU fancy a last-minute trip away this Easter, make sure you travel away from the coast.

That's because the Bureau of Meteorology's latest outlook for the long weekend shows an increased chance of rain along the seaboard, especially today and tomorrow.

"Most of the weather we are seeing is along the coast,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said.

"We are expecting showers, brought on by the direction of the winds.”

Rainfall totals along the Gold Coast will range between 2-10mm and the beaches on the Sunshine Coast can expect 2-15mm.

There will be less of the wet stuff out towards Gatton, Esk, Laidley and Boonah.

If you opt to stay in Ipswich, it will be a mix of good and bad.

Temperature-wise, residents are in for perfect conditions.

The maximums from today until Easter Monday will linger in the high 20Cs, slightly above the monthly average.

The lows are forecast to be 3-4C above the norm of 14.7C.

The rain is the one element that could spoil any outdoor fun.

There is a medium to high chance of a shower or two over the break. The best chance of rain will be today, with falls between 1-3mm.

Overhead, expect partly cloudy skies right through until Tuesday next week.

Light winds are also set to accompany these overcast conditions.