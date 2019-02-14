Best way to wine and dine this Valentine's Day

THE idea of wining and dining has been around for centuries, so how can you use wine to create the perfect date?

Wine expert Ursula Kennedy from the USQ School of Agricultural, Computational and Environmental Sciences is a Lecturer in Viticulture and Wine Science and has let us in on the best way to show your love with wine this Valentines Day.

"Wine has been linked to celebration for thousands of years - just have a look at ancient texts such as the Bible," Ms Kennedy said.

"And wine typically is consumed with a meal. A common date is to go out for a meal, with consumption of wine often being part of that activity.

"Wine is often regarded as a luxury item so proffering this could be in a way compared to a peacock showing off his tail.

"And we cannot deny the ability of wine to make one lessen one's inhibitions."

When it comes to the best wine to choose, you don't have to stick to bubbly, Ms Kennedy says.

"Though it is tried and true and always a good idea!

"If a wine is for someone you don't know the wine preferences of, then of course go for something like this."

Ms Kenney said it was beleived the the carbon dioxide in sparkling wines causes the alcohol to be absorbed by the intestines more rapidly, thus why these wines seem to have a speedier intoxicating effect.

"If you know that the object of your affection has a preferred type and style of wine, then of course choose something that you know they would like.

"It is a good idea to think outside the square - maybe the variety they like but from a different region or country?

"Seek out a good independent wine retailer who has knowledgeable staff to help with a selection.

"And you don't have to spend a lot of money! We do have some brilliant wines of all styles being produced right here in Queensland so why not one of those? Or even a gift of a good set of fine wine glasses, if you're really unsure."

When it comes to matching wines to your meal there are some rules to follow.

"There are some basic rules in terms of food and wine matching but again, nothing is mandatory.

"A lighter style wine with a lighter style food - think a Riesling, Sauvignon blanc or Pinot gris with a lighter salad or seafood, spicier wines such as Gewurtzrtraminer with spicy foods.

"More full bodies whites - such as a wooded Chardonnay - or medium to full bodied reds with more robust foods.

"As for dry sparkling wines and Champagne, these pair well with light fresh salty foods such as fresh cheeses and oysters.

"Chocolates and desserts require a sweet wine such as a late harvest or Botrytised wine, or a sweet liqueur. Do make sure you use good quality, clean glassware."