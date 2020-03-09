Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Give your winscreen wipers some TLC.
Give your winscreen wipers some TLC.
Motoring

Best time for wiper blade replacement revealed

Anthony Grace – RACQ patrol officer
9th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

For most of their lives, your windscreen wipers sit silently, waiting for their moment to spring into action at the drop of rain. But then one day, as the raindrops begin to fall, instead of gliding smoothly across the windscreen, the wipers judder and cause streaks instead.

Believe it or not you should inspect or replace your wiper blades every six months. Windscreen wipers are constantly subjected to heat, UV light, dirt and bugs which overtime cause damage and affect their ability to wipe smoothly and quietly. Chips or cracks in the windscreen can also significantly reduce their lifespan.

If your wipers are looking a bit worse for wear, they can be replaced easily at home or during your next service, and don’t forgot to top up your washer fluid while you’re at it.

Giving your wipers some regular TLC means you’ll see clearly after those storm clouds have formed and raindrops have begun to fall.

More Stories

Show More
car advice cars news motoring motoring advice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Living life to the fullest despite genetic disorder

        premium_icon Living life to the fullest despite genetic disorder

        News It’s the most common, life-shortening genetic chronic illness in Australia.

        IN COURT: Full names of 53 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 53 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Suburbs where our koala habitat is disappearing

        premium_icon Suburbs where our koala habitat is disappearing

        Opinion Opinion: Save our national icon from this rampant development

        • 9th Mar 2020 8:56 AM
        Farmers take their inland rail case to the Deputy PM

        premium_icon Farmers take their inland rail case to the Deputy PM

        Politics MILLMERRAN farmers will ask for a change to the Inland Rail route,