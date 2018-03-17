Best-selling sci-fi author to visit Springfield

Best-selling sci-fi and fantasy author, Kylie Chan is coming to BOOK FACE Orion.

ONE of Australia's most popular sci-fi authors is coming to Springfield.

Kylie Chan is the best-selling author of the fantasy book series Dark Heaven and science fiction series Dragon Empire and will discuss her latest book, Scales of Empire at BOOK FACE Orion next month.

BOOK FACE events coordinator, Jo Sparrow said Ms Chan's personal story was interesting in itself and had no doubt had some influence on her storytelling.

"Kylie Chan was married to a Hong Kong national in a traditional Chinese wedding ceremony and lived in Hong Kong for ten years where she worked as an IT consultant and business intelligence systems trainer," Ms Sparrow said.

"When she returned to Australia she studied martial arts, Buddhist and Taoist philosophy and made a career change writing fiction.

"It was at that time she produced the best-selling, nine-book Dark Heavens series based on Chinese mythology."

Ms Sparrow said Scales of Empire was an exciting new adventure filled with diverse characters, strong heroes, heroines and wild creatures.

It is the first book in the new Dragon Empire Trilogy- a science fiction trilogy exploring a future universe where Earth is dying and humanity receives an offer of help from a powerful intergalactic dynasty.

Ms Sparrow said Kylie Chan's visit would be a wonderful opportunity for Ipswich to have a popular science fiction author sign books, discuss her work and meet with her readers and other writers.

"We have a strong writing community in the area who are always interested in discovering how a writer started out and their path to publishing," Ms Sparrow said.

"The story is about Corporal Jian Choumali who is a security officer on one of Earth's huge generation ships fleeing Earth's failing ecosystem to colonise a distant planet.

"The ship encounters a technologically and culturally advanced alien empire, led by a royal family of dragons who offer to aid the people of Earth and to bring greater health, longer life and faster-than-light travel to nearby stars.

"The overarching question of the book is what price will the people of Earth have to pay for the generous alien assistance?"

The Kylie Chan in Conversation - "Scales of Empire" event is on Tuesday, April 24 at 6.30pm at BOOK FACE Orion, Town Walk, Springfield Central (opp - JB HiFi).

Tickets cost $5 to cover light catering and can be purchased in store or by calling 3470 1644.