Best run secures $14,000 final joy for trainer

DOGWATCH

MOOROOKA trainer Robert Jacobsen claimed the Ipswich Auction Sprint Series and the $14,000 that comes with it as He’s A Minstrel turned the tables on his rivals.

He’s A Minstrel saved his best run for the final, flying from the lids for a debut first home win.

The dog had been impressive in both his heat and his semi-final without winning. However, a pair of seconds to JoJo and Made In America had him well in the market at $4.40 to win last Saturday’s final. He put it all together on the big stage.

Drawn box two inside of series favourite and superb box dog Made In America, he made the essential getaway, clearing the field around the first turn, running away a 25.12 winner.

He's A Minstrel turns on the speed in the Ipswich auction series final at the Showgrounds. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com

Jacobsen said he’d been quietly confident the soon to be two-year-old could come home with the series, citing his experience over the 520-metre journey as a key factor.

“He got out ok from the boxes in the semis where he was still able to run Made In America to within half a length at the finish when he was about five off him down the back,” he said.

“I knew if he could leave a little better in the final and camp on someone’s tail, he was the strongest dog in the race. But when he got out and around the first corner like he did he wasn’t going to get run down.”

The victory improves the dog’s record to four wins and four placings from nine starts. With almost $20,000 in the bank, it’s been a great start to a career.

Jacobsen now has his sights firmly set on the 520 metre Auction Series in April.

“I never had any worries about him being a 520 metre dog long-term,’’ the trainer said.

“I started him off in the Vince Curry Series where he ran well but found trouble in the semis and thought the Auction Sprint Series would be the perfect path back to the 520 metre series.

“I’ve got about a month to work on his fitness and get him used to the 520 metre boxes again which I don’t think will be an issue, the timing between the series should see him peaking at the right time.

“He’ll be facing stiffer competition over the longer trip, but it’s where his future lies and if he can replicate his improved box manners, he’ll be hard to catch as a front runner.”

Serena Lawrance’s We Get It nabbed second in the Sprint Series with another big run, cut off by He’s Minstrel at the first turn the dog didn’t panic and ran home strongly into third.

Lawrance had already planned to take We Get It and several litter mates to Saturday night’s Ipswich Young Guns but said last Saturday’s placing left her with no doubt he would get the trip.

Barcol Boy, who finished third for Logan trainer Greg Brennan, is in a similar boat to He’s A Minstrel.

A proven 520 metre dog, Barcol Boy hadn’t seen the 431 before the Sprint Series but was ultra-impressive out of the boxes.

‘Freakish dog’

THE Gerard Bowe trained Justin Bowe owned Hirstglen set tongues wagging with the fashion of his victories at Ipswich and Albion Park early in his career.

Justin said he and his uncle had agreed he was the most freakish dog they’ve ever had and he’s set to test the best at Sandown Park’s $420,000 Launching Pad Series in two weeks.

The trip comes in the wake of a brilliant first preparation which saw the pup win in 29.84 with a 12.49 run home at Albion Park, and 30.34 with an 11.83 run home at Ipswich. They are numbers you don’t see from a pup 20 months old.

Justin said the results had confirmed what they already knew - that the dog was something special. They hatched a plan to get him to Victoria early in preparation for the sweepstakes series restricted to dogs with no more than six wins or 30 starts.

Hirstglen made the trip down to Victoria a couple of weeks ago to stay with family friend and trainer Vicki Wisener who is not only kennelling the dog, but trialling him, racing him and doing everything possible to get him ready for the March 26 heats.

Evidently the pup has handled his first trip away seamlessly, getting his first race run at Sandown Park last Thursday where he was a 10-length winner, running home in 10.40 on a wet track where the record final section is 10.3.

Justin said the team was under no illusion that the dog could progress in the series on his raw ability alone but was not scared to pit his charge against tougher competition.

“He had all the favours last Thursday small field, box one,’’ he said. “He’s not always going to get it that way, but I think it’s something he can work through.

“He’s not brilliant out of the boxes but has great race sense for a young dog and with his middle and closing sectionals we think he can go deep in the series.”

Young Guns heats

THE Ipswich Young Guns heats start on Saturday night with several promising young dogs engaged in four heats.

The most obvious standout is Tony Brett’s Hara’s Clyde in heat four, the dog coming off the seventh fastest time ever recorded at Ipswich 30.12. But he does have competition.

Other big names include Group Two Queensland Futurity winner Zipping Cosmo, for Barry Kitchener, and Group Three Golden Sands winner and holder of the sixth fastest time at Ipswich Velocity Bettina, for Kev Ellis.

Look for the cream to rise to the top Saturday night with the first two dogs from each heat heading to the Young Guns final on March 21.