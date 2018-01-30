Menu
Best places in Ipswich to see rare eclipse, blood super moon

Helen Spelitis
by

A RARE moon will appear in the skies tomorrow night and for Ipswich residents determined to see it, some spots will offer a better view than others.

On January 31, a total lunar eclipse will coincide with a supermoon and a blue moon.

The three events haven't happened at the same time for 150 years.

The super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth's shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon." NASA

For the eastern coast of Australia, the event will begin start just before 10pm and last until about 1am.

Ipswich based storm chaser SEQ Weather's Dan Keogh said the best spots to see the rare event would be wide open spaces, especially in an area with limited light pollution.

"High spots out at places like Purga would be perfect," Mr Keogh said.

Mr Keogh will spend the evening at the lookout at Warrill View lookout, hoping to snap some amazing photos.

Kingaroy Observatory Director James Barclay said the event would be slow moving and the deepness of the red seen on the moon would tell a story of its own.

"By 11pm we should start to see that deep colour," Mr Barclay said.

"The darker the blood red colour is, the more dust in the atmosphere".

With several recent volcanic eruptions, Mr Barclay said a deep red wouldn't be unexpected.

The next total lunar eclipse will be on July 28, starting at 3am.

Dan's tips on top spots

  • Cunningham's Lookout at Warrill View
  • The high point near Tallegalla two tree Hill Rd, Marburg
  • High point off Augusta Parkway, Springfield

Topics:  blood moon ipswich lunar eclipse super moon

Ipswich Queensland Times
