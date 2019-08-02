Best phones on the market right now

Today telecommunications comparison service, WhistleOut released their annual awards to the best mobile and internet providers.

Today telecommunications comparison service, WhistleOut released their annual awards to the best mobile and internet providers. Pixabay

WHEN picking a new phone, Australians should avoid the two majors - Apple and Samsung - and pick a more obscure mobile brand.

Today telecommunications comparison service, WhistleOut released its annual awards to the best mobile and internet providers.

WhistleOut publisher Joseph Hanlon said while consumers tended gravitate towards Apple and Samsung there were many great mobiles flying under the radar.

"Challenger brands have launched a number of excellent phones that are highly competitive and should make consumers think twice before choosing which device to go with," Mr Hanlon said.

The judging panel compared the price, performance, battery, screen, camera, design and the overall user experience of phones launched in the last financial year.

Today telecommunications comparison service, WhistleOut released their annual awards to the best mobile and internet providers. Pexels

Huawei, Oppo, and Google devices were judged to be the best smart phones on the market.

The Huawei P30 Pro was judged to have the best camera on the market. WhistleOut's recommendation for the best value phone, and phone of the year was the Google Pixel 3a.

The awards also compared the mobile and internet service plans and promotions offered to Australians over the past 12 months.

As Australians consume more mobile data, Mr Hanlon said data plans were a key factor when choosing a mobile plan.

He said more mobile plans were offering inclusions across the board, without pushing prices up.

For home internet, Mr Hanlon said many Australians were making the switch to NBN and many were choosing Standard Plus speeds.

"At the same time, mobile broadband has become a more attractive proposition for lots of people, and interest in home wireless broadband has grown," he added.

The 2019 WhistleOut Award winners:

Mobile Devices

Best Phone Camera

Huawei P30 Pro

Best Phone Design

OPPO Reno 5G

Best Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 4

Best Value Phone

Google Pixel 3a

Best High Performance Phone

Huawei P30 Pro

Phone Manufacturer of the Year

OPPO

Best Phone of the Year

Google Pixel 3a

Phone Plans

Best SIM-Only Provider, Value Plans

Spintel

Best SIM-Only Provider, Large Plans

Jeenee Mobile

Best Prepaid Provider, Value Plans

Catch Connect

Best Prepaid Provider, Large Plans

TPG

Best Provider, iPhone Plans

Optus

Best Provider, Samsung Plans

Optus

Best Provider, International Calls

Belong

Best Provider, Plans for Kids

Belong

Best Phone Plan Promotion

Optus

Internet Plans

Best Unlimited NBN Provider

Exetel

Best Premium NBN Provider

Click Broadband

Best Fixed Wireless NBN Provider

Exetel

Best Satellite NBN Provider

SkyMesh

Best Mobile Broadband Provider, Everyday Use

Jeenee Mobile

Best Mobile Broadband Provider, High Use

Optus

Best Home Wireless Broadband Provider

Exetel

Best Internet Promotion

Tangerine