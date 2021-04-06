Menu
Wivenhoe Dam remains down at 37 per cent, despite decent rain in late March and early April that has topped up many of the region’s smaller dams. Photo: file
News

Best of the rain misses Ipswich again

Andrew Korner
6th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Despite an ominous forecast, there was no Easter Monday deluge for the Ipswich region.

The better rainfall was recorded nearer the coast late Monday and early Tuesday, with the Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Somerset Regions recording falls averaging 10-20mm.

Wivenhoe Dam recorded 27mm after 9am Monday, but Moogerah again missed out, only recording 8mm over the same period.

Goodna and Karalee both received about 25mm each, while Harrisville, Amberley and Gatton were all around the 15mm mark.

The good news is that rain and showers are forecast to continue throughout the rest of Tuesday, with more modest falls predicted to add to the rain that has already come over the past fortnight.

This radar image shows showers off the coast of southeast Queensland on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Inflows into the major dams have been minimal so far, with Somerset Dam faring the best at 78.8 per cent, up a few per cent from before the rain first started falling.

Wivenhoe remains at 37.2 per cent, and has also only risen a fraction since decent rain started falling at the end of March.

Moogerah Dam has had a more significant jump from 12 per cent a few weeks ago to 42 per cent on Tuesday.

Many of the region’s smaller dams are now spilling, particularly those nearer the coast, but Lake Dyer at Laidley has only recorded a small increase, from virtually empty to just over 10 per cent this week, after some minor inflows.

