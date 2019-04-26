Top 10 best Brisbane burgers revealed

From pillowy soft milk buns and crispy fried onion straws to juicy wagyu beef patties, who doesn't love tucking into a burger?

Last week we asked you to vote for your favourite burgers and you answered back in droves.

Today, The Courier-Mail and U on Sunday brings you the full list of Brisbane's top 10 burgers, as voted by you.

Scroll down to find out who was crowned the city's best.

10. Fat Belly Jack's, Brisbane City

48 Petrie Terrace, Brisbane City

There's just one burger on the menu at this Nashville hot chicken joint - the Fat Belly Burger with southern fried chicken breast, pickles, oak lettuce on a milk bun. Those with a big appetite can add crinkle cut fries, creamed corn, Memphis slaw, mac n cheese or bacon fried greens to have on the side. The restaurant is licenced.

@fatbellyjacks, 3368 2991

Fat Belly Jacks create some innovative burger flavours. Their ultimate meatlovers burger features pizza mac n cheese as well as garlic bread aioili. Picture: Facebook/@fatbellyjacks

9. D'A Burger, New Farm

876 Brunswick St, New Farm

Saved by a passionate customer who bought the business when it threatened to close earlier this year, this burger joint delivers seriously tasty fare. Their most popular is the O.G 'DA'Burger', a classic with just beef, cheese and salad.

@daburgernewfarm, 3161 0877

D'A Burger in New Farm is a much-loved institution. Picture: Facebook/@daburgernf

8. Betty's Burgers, Newstead

4A/63 Skyring Terrace, Newstead

One of a number of outlets serving up classic American-style burgers with sides of chips or onion rings, and washed down with a beer, wine or a milkshake. Also famous for 'concretes' - creamy custard ice cream combined with toppings such as cookies and peanut brittle and nutella.

@bettys_burgers, 3259 1891

7. Charboys Burgers, Brisbane City

288 Edward st, Brisbane City

Charboys started at the West End markets and now they serve American roadside-style burgers from a funky shipping container in the city. Their most popular burger is the Queenslander, which has southern fried chicken, grilled pineapple, and bacon. Or try the Carnivore which comes stacked with a Wagyu beef patty, fried chicken and bacon. All are served with a signature sauce, made with whole-egg mayonnaise and spice.

@charboys_burgers, 0413433693

Charboys Burgers. Picture: Facebook/James Frostick

6. Benz on Miller, Murrarie

1/57 Miller St, Murrarie

A small joint big on flavour with owner Ben Kirk serving up American-style burgers with house-made patties, hot dogs and twice cooked fries. Kirk says his most popular order is The Hick which is a southern fried chicken burger with bacon, cheese, confit garlic aioli, lettuce topped with his own Benz barbecue sauce.

@benz_on_miller, 3890 0822

5. Ze Pickle, Fortitude Valley

1 Prospect St, Fortitude Valley

First coming to popularity with their Burleigh Heads outlet, this eatery pays homage to the classic American takeaway, while being unafraid to experiment. Juices will be dripping down your arms with their Triple Loco boasting three wagyu patties, triple cheese, triple maple bacon, pulled pork, jalapeños, fried onion straws and slaw served between two grilled cheese sandwiches. For those with less of a hunger, there's chicken burgers, classic beef options and vego numbers.

@zepickle, 3854 0492

Ze Pickle burgers. Picture: Facebook/@ZePickleBrisbane

4. Getta Burger, Carina

1396 Creek Rd, Carina

When size matters, turn to the American-inspired Getta Burger. With outlets now across Brisbane, the original Carina venue is still the favourite, adored for its monstrous bun creations that promise more fillings than a dental surgery. Expect the likes of the Getta Lot with a beef patty, bacon, double cheese, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce on a milk bun, alongside pulled pork and beef brisket burgers, plus chicken, vego and vegan options.

@gettaburger, 3843 3613

The "Pig Out" burger, filthy fries and apple pie milkshake at Getta Burger in Carindale. Picture: Tara Croser

3. Betty's Burgers, Chermside (Tied third)

Shop FC607 Gympie Rd, Chermside

Situated in Westfield Chermside's new outdoor precinct, the bright eatery, which has outlets across the country, serves up their signature range of burgers including the classic with Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese, alongside more creative options like a pork belly with spicy pickled veg and sriracha mayo and a low-carb, bunless number using lettuce leaf.

@bettys_burgers, 3350 6628

3. Beardy's Bar and Kitchen, Kippa-Ring (Tied third)

405 Elizabeth Ave, Kippa-Ring

Brothers Ross and Lee Willson serve classic Aussie-style burgers and a selection for craft beers on tap. The brothers say their most popular order is a toss-up between the spiced chicken burger with jalapeño apple slaw and the classic beef burger. Be warned - their chilli burger is not for the faint hearted. Beardy is also open for brekkie, and have a $6 bacon and egg burger served with house-made spicy barbecue sauce.

@beardysbarandkitchen, 0471 635 013

This Beardys burger features 150g Beef Patty, Double Bacon, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Fried Egg Beetroot, Tomato and Lettuce topped with their housemade Spicy BBQ sauce, Ketchup and Mustard.

2. Miss Kay's, Brisbane City

185 George St, Brisbane City

Miss Kay's has all you'd expect of an American-style diner. There's a stack of burgers made with beef patties, smoky pulled pork or fried chicken, plus loaded fries, crispy wings and onion rings. Or aim big and order Big Kay's challenge - five beef patties, five slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato and a double serving of super saucy fries ($35). Drinks include beers, cocktails , wine, or milkshakes, which can be spiked with your favourite spirit.

@misskaysburgerbar, 3211 1300

Miss Kay's burger and fries. Picture: Facebook/@misskaysburgerbar

1. Just Poppy's, Riverhills

4/20 Bogong St, Riverhills

Customers at this suburban favourite are spoiled for choice with more than more than 100 burgers on the menu, including 13 vegan options on a choice of wheat and gluten-free buns. The Queenslander is their bestseller, filled with a beef patty, pineapple, cheese, lettuce, tomato, beetroot, onion and sauce. The Riverhills burger and Collective burger are also very popular as is the Caesar teaser and Chicken avocado. The venue is BYO and has live music on weekends.

@justpoppys, 3376 6418